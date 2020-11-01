Despite being released in 2018, Among Us only rose to prominence recently and is now one of the most played and streamed games worldwide.

The gameplay is simple yet fun to play. It features crewmates, who prep the ship for departure by completing various tasks, and imposters who try to sabotage their progress and kill them.

Before starting a game, players are required to set a moniker/name. Many users often look for creative names so that they can stand out in the game. In this article, we list out 50 creative Among Us names for crewmates.

Among Us: 50 creative names for crewmates

#1 Among.You

#2 DeDSh0T

#3 Cheezus

#4 NoLie

#5 DontRun

#6 Z3AL

#7 ExWhyZed?

#8 Murder

#9 TheMafia

#10 RuN!

#11 BlueVented

#12 RedSus

#13 Enough4Me

#14 Number1

#15 NuB LaD

#16 WhereBody?

#17 Phantom

#18 SluG

#19 HideNSeek

#20 Astromouse

#21 Beanie

#22 Zap!

#23 S P A C E

#24 DontKillMe

#25 JoK

#26 PlayerNone

#27 EveryBody

#28 ItsMe

#29 NameTaken

#30 UR

#31 FullCap

#32 SuperHero

#33 Unknown

#34 MegaMind

#35 MrSherlock

#36 AlreadyDeD

#37 Abort!

#38 Crewm8

#39 Zer0

#40 inVisible

#41 DoT

#42 2EZ

#43 GhosT

#44 BadOmen

#45 Zeus

#46 Nobody

#47 TakeNo'L'

#48 QT(3.14)

#49 NexSuS

#50 ScaRed?

How to change your name in Among Us

Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Among Us:

Step 1: Open Among Us and click on the 'Online' play tab.

Open Among Us and click on the 'Online' play tab. Step 2: Click on the 'name change' option on top of the screen.

Click on the 'name change' option on top of the screen. Step 3: Paste any of the copied names in the text field and click on the 'OK' button. The name will be changed.

