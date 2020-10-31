Among Us: 30 funny and hilarious names for Impostors

Among Us has recently picked up pace after lying dormant for almost two years. This title is developed and published by American game studio InnerSloth, and sees players divided into two factions – Crewmates and Impostors.

While the former try to complete tasks, the Impostors aim to eliminate them and sabotage their progress.

This game is immensely enjoyable when played with a group of friends, as each one's activity is under scrutiny from others.

Many users wish to have funny names, and for those looking for such monikers, we have compiled a list.

Among Us: 30 hilarious names to use as an Impostor

Here are the list of the names for Impostors:

#1 I.M.POSTER

#2 NuBLaD

#3 DarK

#4 ISAWYOU

#5 Someone

#6 Suspect

#7 iKilledYou

#8 Corpse

#9 BlueinVent

#10 Reported

#11 AstroBean

#12 ThePolice

#13 DeDBody

#14 FullHeat

#15 NoCap

#16 Pressure

#17 VentDive

#18 ItsYou

#19 OneKill

#20 ReDSuS

#21 Horizon

#22 DeadLast

#23 MeatBall

#24 BodyInElec

#25 ImInnocent

#26 NotMe

#27 QuEsT

#28 Player1

#29 NameLess

#30 (D.O.T)

The names that players usually prefer to have in Among Us are part of their inner jokes, which make them even more hilarious.

How to change name in Among Us

Users can easily change their names in Among Us by following the steps below:

Step 1: First, they can open Among Us and click on the 'Online' play tab.

