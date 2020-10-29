How to get an almost invisible name in Among Us: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

Among Us recently rose to prominence and is now one of the most played games worldwide. The game has fun yet straightforward gameplay that players can enjoy with their friends or other online users.

In the game, crewmates have to complete tasks and prep their spaceship. At the same time, the imposter has to stop their progress and kill them.

Before starting a game, players are required to set a name/moniker. Players were initially able to have a blank name but the developers have now patched the issue.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to have an almost blank name in Among Us.

How to get an almost invisible name in Among Us

(It is important to note that players can only have an almost blank name in the mobile version of the game – Android / iOS)

Players can follow these steps to have an almost invisible name in Among Us:

Step 1: Players would first have to search for the ‘Unicode Character U+318D,’ called ‘Hangul Letter Araea’. One can also click on the link given below to find the code.

Click here.

Step 2: They would then have to copy the text, as shown in the picture below:

Hangul Letter Araea

Step 3: After copying it, they have to paste it when changing their name in Among Us.

Players can also watch the video given below to know more about this:

How to change the name in Among Us

Players can follow these steps to change their name in Among Us:

Step 1: First, open the game and click on the ‘Online’ tab.

First, open the game and click on the ‘Online’ tab. Step 2: Now, press on the name-change option present on the top of the screen.

Now, press on the name-change option present on the top of the screen. Step 3: Paste the copied name in the text field and click on the ‘OK’ button.

