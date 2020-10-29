Among Us: 5 different types of Impostors you will find in the game

Among Us is still on top when it comes to games other than shooters, horror games and battle royales. The social deduction game is still a favorite among players, streamers and viewers, with no signs of slowing down as more users enter the fray.

While the Crewmates' goal is to survive the game, the Impostors' goal is to kill the Crewmates. The Impostors, however, can adapt to several different play styles in order to succeed.

5 types of Impostors in Among Us

The Pacifist

The Pacifist (Image Credit: InnerSloth)

The Pacifist is an Among Us Impostor who refuses to call. They simply follow and blend in with the Crewmates. The main goal of the Pacifist is to turn everyone against each other. In meetings, they will call out suspicions while everyone gets frustrated that no one is dying.

One would think the Crewmates would be happy that no one is getting killed but it's quite the opposite as they will then slowly start to turn on each other.

The Venter

The Venter (Image Credit: InnerSloth)

Venting is a big part of the Impostor role in Among Us. Impostors can traverse the map quicker than Crewmates by using vents. However, they are likely to be caught by someone as they exit a vent.

They have a fascination with using vents, and it is usually their downfall.

The Terrible Liar

The Terrible Liar (Image Credit: InnerSloth)

This is the funniest Impostor type in Among Us. They can play the game well by sneaking around, eliminating Crewmates and pretending to do tasks. However, once a meeting is called, they are done for.

When they're asked for an alibi, they take too long to answer and either stutter or say something that is utter nonsense.

The Stalker

The Stalker (Image Credit: InnerSloth)

The Stalker follows a player around until they decide it is time to kill them. This kind of Impostor generally gets called out in an Emergency Meeting. They tail behind a Crewmate and draw suspicion.

Many times, the Stalker only lasts in the game for a short while. The one they stalk may initially be considered crazy and could even be ejected but people start to catch on eventually.

The Newb

The Newb (Image Credit: InnerSloth)

The Newb is arguably the most dangerous player in an Among Us lobby. They are new to the game and have no idea what they are doing. They could easily catch on and become any of the types above or could turn out to be a brand new type that has never been seen before.

They might not know how to vent, which makes them unable to be caught that way. They could also sporadically kill, which will catch a player off guard. Overall, the Newb is a wild card that is unpredictable.