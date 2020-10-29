How to play Among Us for free on PC or Mac

Despite the fact that Among Us has been massively successful for the last few months, there are still only a few ways to play the game. At this moment, the only official ways to play Among Us are through an Android or iOS device, or through a Windows PC. Fortunately, emulators allow for people to play the Android version of Among Us on Macs and PCs, it just takes a little extra work.

How to play Among Us through an Emulator

BlueStacks, the group behind the emulator of the same name, has released a video detailing exactly how to get the Android version of Among Us up and running on either a PC or Mac. The process is actually quite simple, and is a decent alternative for anyone who can’t play the game normally for some reason.

To run the BlueStacks Android emulator all you have to do is download their emulator, click on the installer, and follow the instructions. The emulator itself allows you to adjust your controls, and even lets you change its preset to match the PC version of the game, giving you a fairly comparable experience to playing on the PC version.

Who uses bluestacks for among us on pc — Spoopy boss baby (@DaRealBabbyToon) October 22, 2020

Why play Among Us through an emulator?

Although Among Us is available either for free or cheap, there are a number of reasons why it might be worth it for you to play through an emulator. First of all, if you don’t have access to a smartphone and your home computer is a Mac then an emulator will be the only way to play the game with your friends.

However, even if you do have a phone that can play it, the emulator may still end up giving you a better play experience, especially if you’re more used to having a mouse and keyboard compared to a touchscreen.

trying to download an android emulator because I desperately want to play among us and ofc I can't play it on my macbook — kels ‎⍟ ‎✪ (@IdkKelseyH) October 21, 2020

The other reason to try the emulator version of Among Us is that the mobile version for Android or iOS is free, while the PC version has a price attached to it. Even though the price is fairly affordable, there can be numerous reasons why you may not be able to or may not want to pay it. If you don’t want to, or can’t, input your credit card information through Steam then this will still allow you to play without paying.

Overall it’s worth it to try playing the game however you can. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the BlueStacks emulation of the game is not official, and future updates may alter how playable the game is through an emulator. One suggested feature to add to the game is an account system to keep track of players, including tracking bans. It isn’t known whether or not such a system would disrupt your ability to play using an emulator like that.