Among Us: What’s the best way to play the game?

Among Us has been dominating mobile gaming for the last few months, in addition to being the fourth most played game on Steam as well. Among Us is available for Windows, Android and iOS devices, but what’s the best way to play?

Today I have a bonus Among Us video about the importance of voting out people whose stories don't make any sense.https://t.co/zZ8avpHLGW#VOTE pic.twitter.com/gotnLavdeW — Brian Kibler (@bmkibler) October 28, 2020

The differences between Among Us for mobile and PC

Among Us for mobile devices uses a very similar control scheme to most modern mobile games. On the mobile version, the UI for Among Us features a large, virtual analog stick in the bottom left to control movement, in addition to a number of virtual buttons on the right. These include the options (gear) button, a map, a context sensitive use button, a report button, and for imposters a kill and sabotage button as well.

On the PC version, all the buttons on the right side of the screen remain, while the virtual analog stick is removed. PC players have the option of using a mouse only control scheme or using keybinds to simplify things, with most PC Among Us players choosing to use keybinds. The keybinds for Among US PC are:

WASD - Movement

E/Space - Use

R - Report

Tab - Map

Escape - Options

Q - Kill (Imposter Only)

In addition to these buttons, the PC version also has players use the mouse to complete tasks.

The other major difference comes up when meetings are called. Anyone playing on PC can use their keyboard to type in chat, while mobile players must use their devices integrated keyboard. Additionally, if you play Among Us alongside something like Discord then PC players will be able to minimize the game more easily in order to mute/unmute themselves on that as well.

Lastly, the PC version of Among Us is the only one which has access to the beta version for anyone who wants to help playtest any new features.

Me after conditioning my friend for 3 rounds in Among Us pic.twitter.com/jZtKq2GO0d — Twatical (@Twatical_) October 25, 2020

Which version of Among Us is best for you?

The version of Among Us you’ll want to play will be whichever one is easiest for you to get and play with. I know that sounds like a simple answer, but it’s true that the “best” version is going to be highly context dependent. If you prefer to play games at a desk on a computer then you may want to pick up the PC version for $5.00 on Steam.

If you can’t pay for the game, or just don’t want to, then you can download the mobile versions for free instead. Additionally, if you do most of your gaming away from home, either while waiting in between classes or while on a trip, then the mobile version may end up being the version you’ll have the most time to play anyway.

Do keep in mind that the PC version of Among Us does have certain features which simplify the game as a whole. Being able to press buttons without covering up parts of the screen can be a big help when it comes to keeping a lookout for suspicious activity, although this isn’t a true advantage if the view range is low enough.