Among Us Unblocked: Too good to be true?

Every day when looking into the trending topics for Among Us I notice that a large number of people are searching for an “unblocked” version of Among Us, presumably to play over a restricted internet connection. However, it should come to no surprise that this isn’t really possible.

I hate among us sometimes pic.twitter.com/KHxQwMOJl0 — McCanada 🎃 (@McCanadaFN) October 13, 2020

What is the goal behind an “unblocked” Among Us?

If you’re searching for an unblocked version of Among Us then you almost certainly know what you’re hoping for. If you are one of the unfortunate souls who must spend a portion of their day in an area seemingly cut off from the rest of the world, it can be tempting to use what little time you have to attempt to entertain yourself.

However, as with a lot of things, the idea of a game like this somehow having an unblocked version which can bypass the restrictions of your school or workplace is too good to be true. For starters, many malicious sites have begun using the “Among Us Unblocked” title to gain traffic, either just to bombard your computer with advertisements or to get you to download something you don’t actually want.

Of course, not every instance of Among Us Unblocked is just to take advantage of you. Some appear to be genuine attempts to recreate parts of the game into little flash games, however these are rarely worth the time and effort spent on finding them.

A smooth brain play from tonight’s among us stream pic.twitter.com/W1bNmdZsIn — Caitlyn (@CaitlynGG) October 13, 2020

If you want to play Among Us, there’s only a few ways to do it

Ultimately, the only way to play Among Us is through one of the game’s various official versions, Among Us for Steam or Among Us for mobile. If those two options are unavailable for some reason, your time might be better spent doing something else.

If you strongly believe this not to be the case though, then you might want to consider looking into any one of the various games that have similar gameplay to Among Us. Town of Salem, now no longer free unfortunately, is a strong contender for a game about using charisma and logical deduction to identify and expel a killer in your midst.

Or, if you have an in person group (though hopefully in a way that is socially distanced) you might consider one of the Werewolf variants that Among Us was based off of. Either way, there are a number of other options available to you that don’t involve looking through such shady sites.