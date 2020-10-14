Among Us: Disguised Toast’s playgroup achieves half a million live viewers

When you’re looking at something too big to easily understand, sometimes it helps to take a step back and look at it from a distance. In the same way that it can be difficult to see how big a mountain is when standing at its base, it’s difficult to know just how massive Among Us is from any single event. Recently, Disguised Toast posted that his Among Us playgroup had managed half a million viewers across all streams.

When Among Us got big, viewers followed

INSANE!



More than half a million live viewers across everyone's streams from today's among us session.



Hope you guys enjoyed it as much as we did! pic.twitter.com/4YHbqPVmsZ — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) October 10, 2020

For those of you out of the loop, Disguised Toast is currently one of the more active Among Us streamers, and arguably the biggest dedicated English language content creator for the game on YouTube. He frequently publishes videos of him playing with a consistent playgroup of fellow streamers, including big names like PewDiePie and Pokimane.

If you’ve watched more than a few of Toast’s videos, you’ve come to learn how many of the other players play, sort of like how Sykkuno frequently supports whoever he trusts, or how Valkyrae often competes for group control during meetings. The group meshes well together and blends a professional friendship with entertaining rivalries in a way that is a pure goldmine for entertaining content.

It seems that as these players have been producing shared content, their viewership has increased to the point that combined they can achieve a number of viewers usually associated with major events.

Why Among Us makes great content for streamers

idk wat an emporium is pic.twitter.com/BfqqizpAn2 — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) October 12, 2020

Of course, it isn’t simply a coincidence that Among Us has led to a number of streamers earning a boost in viewership. While a number of those viewers may only be temporary, coming along with the surge in popularity for the game, no doubt some of them will stick around long after Among Us has stopped being played.

But Among Us in particular is great for these streamers in part because it magnifies their personalities so much. Personality is a major part in getting a consistent viewer base for any streamer, and is one of the only ways to maintain an audience between games. When people start tuning into your streams for your charisma instead of just because of what game you’re playing, you know you’ve begun to grow your stream.

This is also why it’s helpful that these streamers are playing together. Even if a viewer is tuning in to watch PewDiePie, for example, the other streamer’s will have more than enough opportunity to showcase their content to another audience. Many viewers who often stick to only the already successful streams may find a content creator they really enjoy through these kinds of shared streams.

We can’t know how much longer Among Us will remain an internet sensation, but for now at least it seems quite a few streamers are benefiting from it.