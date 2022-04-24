50 funniest Discord names to keep in 2022

Discord is a fun place to hang out with friends as users can avail themselves of various features of the platform. These features include essential functions like texting, sharing media, voice calling, and video chatting.
Furthermore, one can join several community discussions, find strangers with similar interests (gaming, music, movies, education, et cetera), watch streams, and many more.
As mentioned earlier, users can join various servers based on their liking. However, they need to showcase some social skills by actively participating in a conversation to stand out in a public chat.
However, a funny username on the platform is a big help, and one can find 50 suggestions for the same in the following section of today's article.
Suggestions for funny Discord names in 2022
Here are 50 suggestions that users can keep on the platform:
- BattlestarGalactica
- ShaggyTheInvincible
- CookieEater
- MovieManiac
- HitMan47
- DogeMon
- BabaYaga
- NoobLord
- DeLeTeD__UsEr
- Dont@me
- UsernameLoading....
- Not_A_SnowFlake
- Yagami_is_Kira
- Irony_King
- Sarcastic_Normie
- DankLord_b9
- DoggDad
- KittieLover
- MrKnight
- Komedian
- KingSlayer
- Jon_Snow
- Simba_TheLionKing
- Sorcerer_Inferior
- Expecto_Patronum
- Wingardium_LeviosAAAA
- TheMuggleKing
- Rem_TheShinigami
- VoldemortThePeasant
- Chad-Man
- KomedyKing
- I_m_notVengeance
- BabyShark_dodododo
- SoundDoctor
- KomedyWarrior
- Stonks_Are_High
- CookieWarrior
- Obi-Wan
- Chewbacca_is_here
- R2-D2_Processing....
- MemeKing
- I_Am_Groot
- CapSnap
- Winter_is_not_Coming
- Khaleesi
- Mother_of_Dragons
- Cat-Mom
- CatsAreBest
- Typing.....
- Super-Simp
How to change the username on Discord?
Users can follow the steps given below to change their name on the platform:
- Step 1: Open the application on the smartphone or use a browser to log in. Users can tap the link here for the same.
- Step 2: Spot the "user settings" icon and tap on the same.
- Step 3: In the user settings, access the "My Account" tab.
- Step 4: Users can spot "username," where they can tap on "edit."
- Step 5: One can paste or fill the new username in the given box and fill in the current password to make the changes.
Users can repeat the process multiple times to tweak their name on Discord. They can copy the desired username from the suggestions given above.
However, if users want to customize their tags, they can upgrade to the Nitro plan. It comes with two of the following subscription plans, which can be purchased using Credit Card or PayPal:
- US$ 99.99 per year
- US$ 9.99 per month
After upgrading to Nitro, users get access to multiple profiles, sticker packages, longer messages, bigger uploads, and many more alongside customization options for profile and video call backgrounds.