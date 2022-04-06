How to add a music bot to your Discord server?

Discord is no longer just a communications platform like its competitors. It's an all-inclusive solution for gamers who want to do it while they progress in their games. Giving users the ability to create their bots and software has become the ideal tool within the community.

Listening to music while playing games with friends was a need that users had felt for a long time, and the open-source nature of the software has finally allowed users to achieve this goal.

A guide to adding a music bot to your Discord server

[The tutorial lists steps for users who don't already have a server yet. Feel free to skip this step if you have your server or have Administrator permissions on any server]

Open the platform and click on the "+" symbol at the end of the list of servers you have joined. Name the server and add all the relevant details. Go to your preferred music bot's website (learn more about choosing the right bot for your server here). Click on the "Add to Discord" button on the bot's website. Log into your Discord account or browser if the "Add to Discord" button doesn't redirect you to the platform. Select the server you just created OR the server you want to add the bot to.

This standard procedure can add almost every bot to a server if the user has relevant permissions for the server. Users who play with their friends on calls and don't have a server yet are advised to create a server via the above procedure. If they do not wish to do so, they can use the FredBoat music bot to play music on calls.

Music bots join the same voice channels as the friends you are playing with, so audio levels and other optimizations can be made directly via the voice channel like one would for any other user.

Discord is a VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution platform. Users communicate via voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities. In 2021, Discord had at least 350 million registered users across its web and mobile platforms. It was used by 56 million people every month, sending 25 billion messages per month.

