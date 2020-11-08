5 best Among Us Indian Discord servers

Having been released over two years ago, Among Us has now emerged as one of the most popular games of 2020. It has also been one of the most streamed games at the tail end of the year.

In the game, crewmates have to complete their tasks in a spaceship while keeping an eye out for an impostor among them. Meanwhile, the impostor has to sabotage the crewmates' progress and kill the entire crew to win the game.

Many Among Us players use Discord servers, which allow them to communicate with their friends via voice, video, or text, making the gaming experience much more gratifying, enjoyable, and interactive.

In this article, we list out the five best Among Us Indian Discord servers for players in India to play and communicate with.

Among Us: 5 best Indian Discord servers

1. Among Us (INDIA)

Among Us (INDIA) is one of the most popular Indian servers in the Discord community, having almost 2400+ members in the channel. It currently has over 10 separate text channels and more than 20 VC (Voice chat) channels for players to access.

Click here to join the server.

2. AMONG US 2.0

This server has over 600 members and offers free nitro to its members. It also has separate text channels and multiple voice channels for players to communicate in Discord.

Click here to join the server.

3. Among Us - India (brawlhalla)

Brawlhalla

It is currently the most popular Discord server in India, bagging 19000+ members and an average of 2000+ active players all the time. It has separate 15+ text chat channels and over 50+ active VC channels in their server.

Click here to join the server.

4. Among Us (India)

This is another popular Indian server that boasts 4000+ members in the channel, with an average of 600+ active online players. It also allows multiple voice lobbies with various other text channels for players to communicate in the game.

Click here to join the server.

5. Who is Imposter

The Discord channel currently has 800+ members and 100+ players online. It promotes fair play rules and regulations, along with the Moderator role promotion for early players. It also includes several VC channels and multiple text channels for users to join them based on their preferences.

Click here to join the server.