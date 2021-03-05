Free Fire pets serve as companions for players in the game. However, they do not exist merely for cosmetic purposes as they boast special abilities that help players in a match.

The game has a decent collection of pets, including Kitty, Mechanical Pup, Beaston, and more. Players can purchase them from the in-game store by spending diamonds.

Players can set cool names for their pets in Free Fire. This article offers a list of 50 stylish pet names that players can use in the game.

50 stylish Free Fire pet names for Spirit fox, Falco, and others

#1 ℌ𝔲𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔠𝔞𝔫𝔢

#2 𝕋𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕣

#3 𝓝𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽

#4 🅿🆁🅴🆈

#5 𝟷𝚂𝚑𝚘𝚝

#6 𝙵!𝚁𝙴

#7 𝘈𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰

#8 x𝓑𝓪𝓭𝓰𝓮𝓻x

#9꧁༺ʟɛօ༻꧂

#10 𝓐𝓬𝓲𝓭

#11 ℜ𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯

#12 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚞𝚜

#13 🅿🅰🅸🅽

#14 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝

#15 🄲🄾🄻🄾🄽🄴🄻

#16 Ａｒｅｓ

#17 ΔŇǤ€Ł

#18 dεα†h

#19 ༺ǟֆɦɛֆ༻

#20 αrr⊕ω

#21 ▀▄🄰🅃🄻🄰🅂▀▄

#22 -PФISФИ-

#23 𒆜🅹🅴🆃🆃𒆜

#24 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙩

#25 ᒪᑌᑕᎥᖴᗴᖇ

#26 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧

#27 🄲🄷🄰🄽🄲🄴

#28 丂卩丨匚乇

#29 Cѳаг

#30 DIИФ

#31 FLДSH

#32 ᗷᑌᒪᒪᗴ丅

#33 FЯIΓZ

#34 ★ᴘʟᴜᴛᴏ★

#35 ꧁ȶ-ʀɛӼ꧂

#36 彡[ᴡᴏʟꜰ]彡

#37 𝕿𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖊

#38 𓂀 𝕆𝕥𝕚𝕤 𓂀

#39 ΞCHФ

#40 CHIΞF

#41 ᑕᕼᗩᗰᑭ

#42 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚠

#43 _🆂🅺🆈_

#44 𝐵𝓁𝒶𝓏𝑒

#45 ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕩

#46 ДMБΞЯ

#47 𝐀𝐜𝐞

#48 𝒵𝑒𝓊𝓈

#49 ᖴᖇᗝᔕ丅

#50 ᗯᎥ乙ᗩᖇᗪ

Changing pet names in Free Fire

Players can change the name of their pets in Free Fire by following the steps given below:

Players should first click on the pets icon on the right side of the screen.

They can then select the desired pet and press the icon beside the existing pet name.

A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name.

After entering the name, press the button with the diamond symbol. The diamonds will be deducted, and the pet name will be altered.

