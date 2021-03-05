Free Fire pets serve as companions for players in the game. However, they do not exist merely for cosmetic purposes as they boast special abilities that help players in a match.
The game has a decent collection of pets, including Kitty, Mechanical Pup, Beaston, and more. Players can purchase them from the in-game store by spending diamonds.
Players can set cool names for their pets in Free Fire. This article offers a list of 50 stylish pet names that players can use in the game.
50 stylish Free Fire pet names for Spirit fox, Falco, and others
#1 ℌ𝔲𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔠𝔞𝔫𝔢
#2 𝕋𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕠𝕣
#3 𝓝𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽
#4 🅿🆁🅴🆈
#5 𝟷𝚂𝚑𝚘𝚝
#6 𝙵!𝚁𝙴
#7 𝘈𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰
#8 x𝓑𝓪𝓭𝓰𝓮𝓻x
#9꧁༺ʟɛօ༻꧂
#10 𝓐𝓬𝓲𝓭
#11 ℜ𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯
#12 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚞𝚜
#13 🅿🅰🅸🅽
#14 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝
#15 🄲🄾🄻🄾🄽🄴🄻
#16 Ａｒｅｓ
#17 ΔŇǤ€Ł
#18 dεα†h
#19 ༺ǟֆɦɛֆ༻
#20 αrr⊕ω
#21 ▀▄🄰🅃🄻🄰🅂▀▄
#22 -PФISФИ-
#23 𒆜🅹🅴🆃🆃𒆜
#24 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙩
#25 ᒪᑌᑕᎥᖴᗴᖇ
#26 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧
#27 🄲🄷🄰🄽🄲🄴
#28 丂卩丨匚乇
#29 Cѳаг
#30 DIИФ
#31 FLДSH
#32 ᗷᑌᒪᒪᗴ丅
#33 FЯIΓZ
#34 ★ᴘʟᴜᴛᴏ★
#35 ꧁ȶ-ʀɛӼ꧂
#36 彡[ᴡᴏʟꜰ]彡
#37 𝕿𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖊
#38 𓂀 𝕆𝕥𝕚𝕤 𓂀
#39 ΞCHФ
#40 CHIΞF
#41 ᑕᕼᗩᗰᑭ
#42 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚠
#43 _🆂🅺🆈_
#44 𝐵𝓁𝒶𝓏𝑒
#45 ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕩
#46 ДMБΞЯ
#47 𝐀𝐜𝐞
#48 𝒵𝑒𝓊𝓈
#49 ᖴᖇᗝᔕ丅
#50 ᗯᎥ乙ᗩᖇᗪ
Changing pet names in Free Fire
Players can change the name of their pets in Free Fire by following the steps given below:
- Players should first click on the pets icon on the right side of the screen.
- They can then select the desired pet and press the icon beside the existing pet name.
- A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name.
- After entering the name, press the button with the diamond symbol. The diamonds will be deducted, and the pet name will be altered.
