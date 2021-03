Free Fire pets serve as companions for players in the game. However, they do not exist merely for cosmetic purposes as they boast special abilities that help players in a match.

The game has a decent collection of pets, including Kitty, Mechanical Pup, Beaston, and more. Players can purchase them from the in-game store by spending diamonds.

Players can set cool names for their pets in Free Fire. This article offers a list of 50 stylish pet names that players can use in the game.

50 stylish Free Fire pet names for Spirit fox, Falco, and others

#1 โ„Œ๐”ฒ๐”ฏ๐”ฏ๐”ฆ๐” ๐”ž๐”ซ๐”ข

#2 ๐•‹๐•–๐•ฃ๐•ฃ๐• ๐•ฃ

#3 ๐“๐“ฒ๐“ฐ๐“ฑ๐“ฝ

#4 ๐Ÿ ฟ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†ˆ

#5 ๐Ÿท๐š‚๐š‘๐š˜๐š

#6 ๐™ต!๐š๐™ด

#7 ๐˜ˆ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ

#8 x๐“‘๐“ช๐“ญ๐“ฐ๐“ฎ๐“ปx

#9๊งเผบสŸษ›ึ เผป๊ง‚

#10 ๐“๐“ฌ๐“ฒ๐“ญ

#11 โ„œ๐”ž๐”ซ๐”ค๐”ข๐”ฏ

#12 ๐™ฟ๐š›๐š’๐š–๐šž๐šœ

#13 ๐Ÿ ฟ๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ ฝ

#14 ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐

#15 ๐Ÿ„ฒ๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ„ป๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ„ฝ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ„ป

#16 ๏ผก๏ฝ’๏ฝ ๏ฝ“

#17 ฮ”ล‡วคโ‚ฌล

#18 dฮตฮฑโ€ h

#19 เผบวŸึ†ษฆษ›ึ†เผป

#20 ฮฑrrโŠ•ฯ‰

#21 โ–€โ–„๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ ƒ๐Ÿ„ป๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ ‚โ–€โ–„

#22 -PะคISะคะ˜-

#23 ๐’†œ๐Ÿ น๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐’†œ

#24 ๐˜ฝ๐™ค๐™ก๐™ฉ

#25 แ’ชแ‘Œแ‘•แŽฅแ–ดแ—ดแ–‡

#26 ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง

#27 ๐Ÿ„ฒ๐Ÿ„ท๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ„ฝ๐Ÿ„ฒ๐Ÿ„ด

#28 ไธ‚ๅฉไธจๅŒšไน‡

#29 Cัณะฐะณ

#30 DIะ˜ะค

#31 FLะ”SH

#32 แ—ทแ‘Œแ’ชแ’ชแ—ดไธ

#33 FะฏIฮ“Z

#34 โ˜ แด˜สŸแดœแด›แดโ˜

#35 ๊งศถ-ส€ษ›ำผ๊ง‚

#36 ๅฝก[แดกแดสŸ๊œฐ]ๅฝก

#37 ๐•ฟ๐–๐–—๐–”๐–“๐–Š

#38 ๐“‚€ ๐•†๐•ฅ๐•š๐•ค ๐“‚€

#39 ฮžCHะค

#40 CHIฮžF

#41 แ‘•แ•ผแ—ฉแ—ฐแ‘ญ

#42 ๐š‚๐š‘๐šŠ๐š๐š˜๐š

#43 _๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ บ๐Ÿ†ˆ_

#44 ๐ต๐“๐’ถ๐“๐‘’

#45 โ„™๐•™๐• ๐•–๐•Ÿ๐•š๐•ฉ

#46 ะ”Mะ‘ฮžะฏ

#47 ๐€๐œ๐ž

#48 ๐’ต๐‘’๐“Š๐“ˆ

#49 แ–ดแ–‡แ—แ”•ไธ

#50 แ—ฏแŽฅไน™แ—ฉแ–‡แ—ช

Changing pet names in Free Fire

Players can change the name of their pets in Free Fire by following the steps given below:

Players should first click on the pets icon on the right side of the screen.

They can then select the desired pet and press the icon beside the existing pet name.

A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name.

After entering the name, press the button with the diamond symbol. The diamonds will be deducted, and the pet name will be altered.

