Many Garena Free Fire players aim to have a unique and creative in-game name that segregates them from the rest of the crowd. So, they try to incorporate several symbols and fonts. Since a regular keyword doesn't usually provide this feature, most of them instantly lookout for a set of names.

If you are one of them, then you are in the right place. In this article, we have compiled a list of 50 unique and creative nicknames.

50 unique and creative nicknames for Free Fire in October 2020

#1 Ðâℜҟ

#2 〘Ł€Ꮆ€ŇĐ 〙

#3 ꧁☆ᴅᴀᴙᴋ☆꧂

#4 №•Тoxiс

#5 ᴮᴬᴰʙᴏʏツ

#6 ϟ𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑ϟ

#7 𝕵𝖆𝖌𝖚𝖆𝖗

#8 ◥ҽѵíl

#9 GΔΝG·ヅ

#10 IAM(◣_◢)BOSS

#11 ᏟᏞᎾᎳᏁツ

#12 ☢sirius☢

#13 𝓥𝑒𝓃𝑜𝓶

#14 乂SαDιѕтιC乂

#15 ヅEmpireヅ

#16 VIPER乡

#17 Oᛗ𐌄ĞᎯ

#18 Ɩɛɠɛŋɖʂ࿐

#19 ĐʀᴀɢᴏƝ

#20 ★ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ★

#21 父ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx࿐

#22 DETROX

#23 ωi͛ηᖙℓεᖇ

#24 Ꮓєυѕ࿐

#25 『нƴpєя』

#26 乃尺oズ乇刀

#27 ɴσσᴮ

#28 яιsκ

#29 彡Sнarк彡

#30 ꉓɦąσʂ

#31 ^(Flanks)^

#32 ᴷᴺᴵᴳᴴᵀ

#33 ÐɑʀҟƑîʀɛ

#34 Tekⱥshi

#35 ʜᴇʀᴏ

#36 ✞𝓓𝖔𝖓✞

#37 Gh𐍉ຮtຮ

#38 ☬ŠCØŔPĨØŊ☬

#39 ༒TheKing༒

#40 GΔΝGヅ

#41 ⒷⓄⓈⓈ

#42 °•AngeL•°

#43 ｔｏｘｉｃ

#44 GANGSTER

#45 ༻ᴘʀɪɴcᴇ

#46 ∆AVENGER∆

#47 ☆𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧☆

#48 Sorry To Kill

#49 AWM ❦ κɪɴɢ

#50 J₳Ɏ

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire?

Enter the new name in the text field

Changing the name is quite an easy task, but users would have to spend 390 diamonds to do so. Players can follow these steps for changing the name in Free Fire:

Step 1: First, open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon.

First, open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon. Step 2: Next, you will have to click on the name change icon.

Next, you will have to click on the name change icon. Step 3: A dialogue box will appear on your screen, asking you to enter the new nickname.

A dialogue box will appear on your screen, asking you to enter the new nickname. Step 4: Paste any of the copied names and click on the button below. Hence, the name will be changed.

