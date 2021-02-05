Over the past few years, Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive influx in its player base. The game has achieved numerous feats, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, according to App Annie, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020.

In Free Fire, while creating an account, users have to enter an IGN/nickname. Many desire to have fancy names to set them apart from the others. But creative roadblocks can become impediments.

This article lists 50 unique and stylish Free Fire names that the players can use in February 2021.

50 Unique and Stylish Free Fire Names That Players Can Use in February 2021

#1 𝚂̷𝚑̷𝚊̷𝚍̷𝚘̷𝚠̷

#2 `Vαɱριɾҽ`

#3 ▄︻G̷r̷i̷m̷══━

#4 ★彡ʀᴇᴀᴘᴇʀ彡★

#5 ༒☬𝓟𝓼𝔂𝓬𝓱𝓸☬༒

#6 ⡷⠂IИSДИΞ⠐⢾

#7 乡𝕱𝖎𝖗𝖊乡

#8 Ѫѳп$тёя

#9 ИIGHΓジ

#10 ĆĦΔΜƤƗØŇŞ

#11 ~卄卂ㄩ几ㄒ~

#12 ༺†εrr⊕r༻

#13 -꒻꒐ꋊꉧ-

#14 𝔼𝕩𝕎𝕙𝕪ℤ𝕖𝕕

#15 -мιѕєяу-

#16 [ĐØØM̶]

#17 <Mₑ𝚝ₑₒᵣ>

#18 ×₦ł₦J₳×

#19 βΔĐ ØΜ€Ň

#20 ŁƗ₣€Ł€ŞŞ

#21 Bₐ𝚝𝚝ᄂₑ

#22 𝚂̷𝚞̷𝚛̷𝚟̷𝚒̷𝚟̷𝚊̷𝚕̷

#23 D͢e͢a͢t͢h͢

#24 -ρнαитσм-

#25 ֆքɛƈȶɛʀ༒

#26 ꧁𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚒꧂

#27 +ℜ𝔞𝔭𝔱𝔬𝔯+

#28 𝕭𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍!

#29 ★ηïgh†mαrε★

#30 *GФDZILLД*

#31 VEɳσɱ

#32 丅ᕼᗴ ᗷᗴᔕ丅

#33 ᎥᑎᐯᎥᑎᑕᎥᗷᒪᗴ

#34 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧Ф𝐢𝐚

#35 !🅂🄲🅁🄴🄰🄼!

#36 _🅒🅡🅤🅢🅗🅔🅡_

#37 𝕳𝖆𝖗𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖓++

#38 A҉b҉y҉s҉s҉

#39 ค੮Һ૯Ոค

#40 <ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ᴊᴀᴄᴋ>

#41 𓂀𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓲𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𓂀

#42 ꧁𓊈🅲🅴🆁🅱🅴🆁🆄🆂𓊉꧂

#43 *☾σႦɾα*

#44 ☬Dєα∂ѕнσт☬

#45 ꧁ƈօʄʄɨռ꧂

#46 |БLIИD|

#47 ▀▄🄲🅈🄲🄻🄾🄿🅂▀▄

#48 ᗪᗩᖇᛕᑎᗴᔕᔕ

#49 Ⓢⓝⓐⓚⓔ Ⓔⓨⓔⓢ

#50 𝕻𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖝乡

As the regular keyboards on the mobile devices do not have symbols and fonts, players would have to use websites like fancytextguru.com, gypu.com and more to incorporate them.

How to Change Name in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Garena Free Fire:

First, open Free Fire and tap on the "Profile" icon present on the top-left corner.

Profiles will soon open up; players have to click on the ‘yellow’ name-change icon.

A dialogue box will pop-up, prompting to enter their new IGN.

Paste any of the names from the aforementioned list and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

Diamonds will be deducted, and the names of the players will be changed.

