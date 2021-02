Over the past few years, Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive influx in its player base. The game has achieved numerous feats, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, according to App Annie, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020.

In Free Fire, while creating an account, users have to enter an IGN/nickname. Many desire to have fancy names to set them apart from the others. But creative roadblocks can become impediments.

This article lists 50 unique and stylish Free Fire names that the players can use in February 2021.

50 Unique and Stylish Free Fire Names That Players Can Use in February 2021

#1 ๐š‚ฬท๐š‘ฬท๐šŠฬท๐šฬท๐š˜ฬท๐š ฬท

#2 `Vฮฑษฑฯฮนษพาฝ`

#3 โ–„๏ธปGฬทrฬทiฬทmฬทโ•โ•โ”

#4 โ˜ ๅฝกส€แด‡แด€แด˜แด‡ส€ๅฝกโ˜

#5 เผ’โ˜ฌ๐“Ÿ๐“ผ๐”‚๐“ฌ๐“ฑ๐“ธโ˜ฌเผ’

#6 โกทโ ‚Iะ˜Sะ”ะ˜ฮžโ โขพ

#7 ไนก๐•ฑ๐–Ž๐–—๐–Šไนก

#8 ัชัณะฟ$ั‚ั‘ั

#9 ะ˜IGHฮ“ใ‚ธ

#10 ฤ†ฤฆฮ”ฮœฦคฦ—ร˜ล‡ลž

#11 ~ๅ„ๅ‚ใ„ฉๅ‡ ใ„’~

#12 เผบโ€ ฮตrrโŠ•rเผป

#13 -๊’ป๊’๊‹Š๊‰ง-

#14 ๐”ผ๐•ฉ๐•Ž๐•™๐•ชโ„ค๐•–๐••

#15 -ะผฮนั•ั”ััƒ-

#16 [ฤร˜ร˜Mฬถ]

#17 <Mโ‚‘๐šโ‚‘โ‚’แตฃ>

#18 ร—โ‚ฆล‚โ‚ฆJโ‚ณร—

#19 ฮฒฮ”ฤ ร˜ฮœโ‚ฌล‡

#20 ลฦ—โ‚ฃโ‚ฌลโ‚ฌลžลž

#21 Bโ‚๐š๐šแ„‚โ‚‘

#22 ๐š‚ฬท๐šžฬท๐š›ฬท๐šŸฬท๐š’ฬท๐šŸฬท๐šŠฬท๐š•ฬท

#23 Dอขeอขaอขtอขhอข

#24 -ฯะฝฮฑะธั‚ฯƒะผ-

#25 ึ†ึ„ษ›ฦˆศถษ›ส€เผ’

#26 ๊ง๐š‚๐šŠ๐š–๐šž๐š›๐šŠ๐š’๊ง‚

#27 +โ„œ๐”ž๐”ญ๐”ฑ๐”ฌ๐”ฏ+

#28 ๐•ญ๐–‘๐–”๐–”๐–‰๐–‡๐–†๐–™๐–!

#29 โ˜ ฮทรฏghโ€ mฮฑrฮตโ˜

#30 *GะคDZILLะ”*

#31 VEษณฯƒษฑ

#32 ไธ แ•ผแ—ด แ—ทแ—ดแ”•ไธ

#33 แŽฅแ‘ŽแฏแŽฅแ‘Žแ‘•แŽฅแ—ทแ’ชแ—ด

#34 ๐๐š๐ซ๐š๐งะค๐ข๐š

#35 !๐Ÿ ‚๐Ÿ„ฒ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ„ผ!

#36 _๐Ÿ ’๐Ÿ ก๐Ÿ ค๐Ÿ ข๐Ÿ —๐Ÿ ”๐Ÿ ก_

#37 ๐•ณ๐–†๐–—๐–•๐–”๐–”๐–“++

#38 Aา‰bา‰yา‰sา‰sา‰

#39 เธ„เฉฎาบเซฏีˆเธ„

#40 <ส™สŸแด€แด„แด‹ แดŠแด€แด„แด‹>

#41 ๐“‚€๐“’๐“ฑ๐“ช๐“ฒ๐“ท๐“ผ๐“ช๐”€๐“‚€

#42 ๊ง๐“Šˆ๐Ÿ ฒ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ฑ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†„๐Ÿ†‚๐“Š‰๊ง‚

#43 *โ˜พฯƒแ‚ฆษพฮฑ*

#44 โ˜ฌDั”ฮฑโˆ‚ั•ะฝฯƒั‚โ˜ฌ

#45 ๊งฦˆึ ส„ส„ษจีผ๊ง‚

#46 |ะ‘LIะ˜D|

#47 โ–€โ–„๐Ÿ„ฒ๐Ÿ ˆ๐Ÿ„ฒ๐Ÿ„ป๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ„ฟ๐Ÿ ‚โ–€โ–„

#48 แ—ชแ—ฉแ–‡แ›•แ‘Žแ—ดแ”•แ”•

#49 โ“ˆโ“โ“โ“šโ“” โ’บโ“จโ“”โ“ข

#50 ๐•ป๐–๐–”๐–Š๐–“๐–Ž๐–ไนก

As the regular keyboards on the mobile devices do not have symbols and fonts, players would have to use websites like fancytextguru.com, gypu.com and more to incorporate them.

How to Change Name in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Garena Free Fire:

First, open Free Fire and tap on the "Profile" icon present on the top-left corner.ย

Profiles will soon open up; players have to click on the โ€˜yellowโ€™ name-change icon.

A dialogue box will pop-up, prompting to enter their new IGN.

Paste any of the names from the aforementioned list and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

Diamonds will be deducted, and the names of the players will be changed.ย

