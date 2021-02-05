List of Free Fire characters after the release of the OB26 update

Characters are one of the most important features of Garena Free Fire. Each one of them, except Primis and Nulla, boasts a unique ability that significantly helps the player on the battleground. There are currently 37 characters in Free Fire, with the latest additions of Skyler and Shirou.

The Free Fire developers frequently add new characters to the game via updates. The latest OB26 update hit the servers of Free Fire on February 4, and several changes were made to the game.

This article lists out all the characters in Free Fire after the release of the OB26 update.

List of Free Fire characters after the recent OB26 update

Here is a list of characters currently present in Free Fire:

#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

#2 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

#3 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)

#4 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)

#5 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)

#6 Caroline (Ability - Agility)

#7 Chrono (Ability - Time Turner)

#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)

#9 Dasha (Ability - Partying On)

#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)

#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)

#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)

#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)

#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)

#15 K (Ability - Master of All)

#16 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)

#17 Kelly (Ability - Dash)

#18 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)

#19 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)

#20 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)

#21 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)

#22 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)

#23 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)

#24 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)

#25 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)

#26 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)

#27 Nulla

#28 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)

#29 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)

#30 Primis

#31 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)

#32 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)

#33 Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

#34 Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

#35 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)

#36 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)

#37 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)

