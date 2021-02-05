How to download the newly released Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra update: APK download link and guide

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular games on the mobile platform in the last few years.

Free Fire's success in the industry can largely be credited to its developers, who frequently introduce new features to the game to keep the battle royale experience fresh.

The Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra update was rolled out yesterday, i.e., January 4. Players can download it via Google Play Store and Apple App Store or by using the APK file.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra update via the APK file of the game.

How to download the newly released Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra update

To download the latest update, players need to download both APK and OBB files. The links for them are given below:

APK file: Click here

OBB file: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB26 update:

Step 1: First, players have to download both APK and OBB files from the links given above. The sizes of the files are 46 MB and 612 MB, respectively.

Step 2: They should enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option before locating and installing the APK file.

Step 3: Next, players should rename the OBB file to ‘main.2019114135.com.dts.freefireth’, copy it to ‘Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth’ and create a folder with the same name if there isn’t one present.

Step 4: After the OBB file is copied, players can open Free Fire and enjoy the new features.

Patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update

Here are a few of the patch notes of the update:

New Item - UAV-Lite

New Item - War Chest

New Item - Revival Card

New Training Grounds - Batou

Vending Machine Update

High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices.

Twitter login is now supported.

Click here to read the patch notes of the latest update.

