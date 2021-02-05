3 best websites to top up Free Fire diamonds in February 2021

Free Fire is a renowned mobile game developed and published by Garena. In the last few years, the game has witnessed massive growth and is now one of the most influential battle royale titles on the mobile platform.

Diamonds, which are the in-game currency of Free Fire, are essential to purchase exclusive items like characters, pets, Elite Pass, skins and costumes in the game. However, they aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to procure them.

There are several means by which players can purchase diamonds, and top-up websites are one of them. This article takes a look at the three best websites that players can use to top up Free Fire diamonds in February 2021.

3 best websites that players can use to top up Free Fire diamonds in February 2021

#1 Codashop

Codashop is used by millions across the world (Image via Codashop)

Codashop is a renowned top-up website and is used by millions of users worldwide. Players do not have to register or log in to the website and can directly purchase the diamonds by entering their Player ID.

Players can follow these steps to buy Free Fire diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Players should first open the Codashop website. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the Free Fire option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Players can then select the required recharge/top-up and payment option. After the payment is processed, diamonds will soon be added to the player's account.

#2 Games Kharido

Games Kharido is a popular top-up website, especially among Indian players (Image via Games Kharido)

Games Kharido is one of the most trusted top-up websites out there. It offers players a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Here are the steps that players can follow to top up Free Fire diamonds via Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of Games Kharido. Players can click here to do so.

Step 2: They can then press the “Free Fire” option and log in using either of the two methods.

Step 3: Next, players should choose the required payment method and top up. Diamonds will be credited to the player's account after successful payment.

#3 SEAGM

SEAGM can be used to purchase various digital goods (Image via SEAGM)

Many players use SEAGM, aka Sea Gamer Mall, to purchase a variety of digital goods.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up Free Fire diamonds using SEAGM.

Step 1: Players should visit the official website of SEAGM and tap on the Free Fire option for the respective region.

Step 2: They can then choose the top-up option and enter the required details like the nickname and Free Fire ID.

Step 3: Next, players should click on the ‘Buy Now’ button. They can create an account or log in on the website to complete the purchase.

