50 unique and stylish Free Fire nicknames in December 2020

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most prominent battle royale games on the mobile platform.
Players are required to create their in-game name (IGN) when they initially set up their account in Free Fire. They can change their IGN later by spending diamonds or using the name-change card.
Many Free Fire players want a unique in-game name that contains various symbols and fonts. This article provides a list of 50 unique and stylish Free Fire nicknames that players can use in the game.
Cool and unique IGNs for Free Fire
#1 ₥łⱠⱠłØ₦
#2 Sa̶d̶
#3 彡[ʜ҉ᴀ҉ᴄ҉ᴋ҉ᴇ҉ʀ҉]彡
#4 ĆĦΔØŞ
#5 ▄︻デWin══━一
#6 ℑᏋғᏒƴ
#7 〖ℳℜ〗
#8 𝕽𝕰𝕬𝕷
#9 ຟ⊕ﾚቻ
#10 ď€$ţя๏¥€я
#11 ⡷⠂乇√ﾉﾚ⠐⢾
#12 ʜᴇᴀᴅ🅢ʜᴏᴛ
#13 ℓЄɢЄИD
#14 ㄥ乇丂丂
#15 ď🇪ɱ¤ñ
#16 ᖇᙍᖽᐸᖶ
#17 Ꭾիѻєɳıẋ
#18 乙єяσ
#19 GΔΝG
#20 ₣ℓα₥єֆ
#21 乃乇卂丂ㄒ
#22 ꁝꄲꉣꏂ
#23 丨Ꮆ几丨ㄒ乇
#24 [ҎƦƟ]
#25 иσ°иαмє
#26 HΞЖ
#27 Ƚ︎uçҜყ
#28 尺ΛЛƓƐ尺
#29 𒆜🅱🅾🆃𒆜
#30 Ｓㄚ 么 乙
#31 ₴Ʉ₱ⱤɆ₥Ɇ
#32 Oᛗ𐌄ĞᎯ
#33 ρ€☈↳
#34 ᶜ͢ᴿ͢ᴬ͢ᶻ͢Y
#35 м̷σ̷η̷s̷т̷ε̷я̷
#36 ԲυՐע
#37 ЯДИDФM
#38 ZΞD
#39 ꏸꑛꋫ꒓ꋫꏸ꓅ꍟ꒓
#40 FEΛЯ
#41 Ǥ₳₦Ǥ𝕾ƬᏋЯ
#42 𝓢𝓛Д𝓢𝓗
#43 ŠԩąƉŏώ
#44 Ӄᴎ͟͞ɪ͟͞ԍ͟͞ʜ͟͞ᴛ
#45 Ҏ̷Ƚ̷Ʌ̷Ȳ̷Ȅ̷Ʀ̷
#46 Ǥнσsτ
#47 𝐁ⴽ𝐔𝐓є
#48 DΣa𝐓𝐇
#49 CЦЯIФ
#50 ჯէɾҽʍҽ
How players can change their name (IGN) in Garena Free Fire
Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGN in Garena Free Fire:
Step 1: Players have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile banner on the top-left corner of the screen.
Step 2: They will then have to click the ‘yellow notebook’ icon. A dialog box will appear, prompting the players to enter a new nickname.
Step 3: Players should enter the desired nickname in the text field and click on the 'diamonds' option.
In case players have a name-change card, they will receive a second option with a card symbol. Click on the second option to change the name with a rename card.
Watch the video given below to find out how to get a rename card in Free Fire.
