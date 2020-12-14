How to download and play Free Fire on PC/Laptop: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The battle royale genre has witnessed an unprecedented rise on the mobile platform, with games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire playing a big role in this success.

Free Fire has established a niche for itself in the mobile gaming industry. The game has become so popular that some people even want to play it on their PCs and laptops.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and play Free Fire on their PC/laptop.

How to play Free Fire on PC/Laptop using an emulator

Bluestacks is one of the best emulators currently available in the market (Image via Bluestacks)

To play Free Fire on a PC/laptop, players will need to use an emulator.

Bluestacks is one of the most popular emulators within the gaming community. Here are some of its features:

Multi-Instance – Play multiple games simultaneously.

Real-time translation.

Record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Players can follow the steps given below to play Free Fire on their PC/laptop using Bluestacks:

Step 1: Players will first need to download and install the Bluestacks emulator from its official website. They can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, players need to open Google Play Store and search for ‘Free Fire.’

Step 3: They can then choose the most relevant option and click on the green ‘Install’ button.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, players will be able to enjoy the game on their PC/laptop.

Apart from Bluestacks, players can also try out other emulators like MEmu Play, Nox Player, and more.

Installation tips

#1 Players should close all the applications running in the background for smooth installation.

#2 Players are advised to download the game using a stable internet connection, so it doesn’t stop midway through.

#3 If supported by the processor, players should enable virtualization to enhance the performance of the game.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

