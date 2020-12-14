Create
How to download and play Free Fire on PC/Laptop: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire has become so popular that some players even want to experience the game on their PCs and laptops (Image via ff.garena.com)
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 14 Dec 2020, 16:29 IST
Feature
The battle royale genre has witnessed an unprecedented rise on the mobile platform, with games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire playing a big role in this success.

Free Fire has established a niche for itself in the mobile gaming industry. The game has become so popular that some people even want to play it on their PCs and laptops.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download and play Free Fire on their PC/laptop.

How to play Free Fire on PC/Laptop using an emulator

Bluestacks is one of the best emulators currently available in the market (Image via Bluestacks)
To play Free Fire on a PC/laptop, players will need to use an emulator.

Bluestacks is one of the most popular emulators within the gaming community. Here are some of its features:

  • Multi-Instance – Play multiple games simultaneously.
  • Real-time translation.
  • Record and replay actions with a single keypress.

Players can follow the steps given below to play Free Fire on their PC/laptop using Bluestacks:

Step 1: Players will first need to download and install the Bluestacks emulator from its official website. They can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, players need to open Google Play Store and search for ‘Free Fire.’

Step 3: They can then choose the most relevant option and click on the green ‘Install’ button.

Step 4: After the installation process is complete, players will be able to enjoy the game on their PC/laptop.

Apart from Bluestacks, players can also try out other emulators like MEmu Play, Nox Player, and more.

Installation tips

#1 Players should close all the applications running in the background for smooth installation.

#2 Players are advised to download the game using a stable internet connection, so it doesn’t stop midway through.

#3 If supported by the processor, players should enable virtualization to enhance the performance of the game.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Published 14 Dec 2020, 16:29 IST
Garena Free Fire
