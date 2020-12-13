Cristiano Ronaldo's Chrono character in Free Fire: Release date, character set, ability, and more

The Chrono character has been added in Free Fire today. However, the players cannot acquire it yet.

The characters with unique in-game abilities in Free Fire are among a few things that set it apart from several other battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has achieved multiple incredible feats, including 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube.

On Monday, the developers of the quick-paced battle royale title unveiled their collaboration with the footballing giant Cristiano Ronaldo. The in-game persona of the Juventus Talisman "Chrono" is set to make its way into Free Fire with Operation Chrono.

Previously, the developers have collaborated with various renowned celebrities, including the American musician KSHMR and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

This article takes a look at the abilities, character set, and more of "Chrono."

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs GT King (Gaming Tamizhan): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Chrono character in Free Fire

Advertisement

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is the mysterious character that was available in the OB25 Advance server.

In-game description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Chrono has a quite peculiar active in-game ability called "Time-Turner." It creates a force field that blocks a total of 600 damage from the enemies. Also, players can fire outside from within the field.

Apart from this, the movement speed increases by 15%, and the allies within the field also receive a 10% buff in the movement speed. The effect lasts for four seconds, and the cooldown is of 50 seconds.

At the highest level, the movement speed is increased by 30%, while the allies in the field get a 15% increase in the movement speed. All these effects last for nine seconds, and the cooldown is reduced to 40s.

Like every other character, it has a unique in-game set, as shown in the picture below. It is called the Cosmic Bounty Hunter Set.

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Set

Advertisement

Apart from this, Operation Chrono provides players with an opportunity to obtain various exclusive in-game items for free.

Also Read: Free Fire Partner Program in India: All you need to know