How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in India: Step-by-step guide

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Garena Free Fire and are used to purchase various items in the battle royale sensation. However, these diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them.

Apart from in-game top-ups, players can also buy diamonds from websites like Codashop. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop.

How can players top-up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in India?

Codashop is one of the most trusted top-up websites that provides players with a variety of in-game currencies, including Free Fire diamonds.

Players only need to enter their Player ID to acquire diamonds. They can follow the steps given below to top-up Free Fire diamonds via Codashop in India:

Step 1: Players would first have to visit the official website of Codashop. Players can click on the link given below to do so.

Step 2: They then have to tap on the ‘Free Fire’ option. Numerous top-up options will appear on the screen.

Press on the Free Fire option

Step 3: They will next have to choose the required number of diamonds to purchase and select the payment option.

Select the required top-up option

Step 4: After the payment is made successfully, the diamonds will be credited to the players' accounts.

Several offers regularly run on Codashop, providing players with a better deal. There are currently 3 payment options available for Indian users – PayTM, UPI, and Netbanking.

Top-up options available on Codashop

Here are the top-up options available on Codashop:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

