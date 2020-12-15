50 unique and stylish guild names in Free Fire in December 2020

Guilds are an important feature in Garena Free Fire. Players can join or create guilds to play alongside their guildmates. They can also participate in guild tournaments and obtain a variety of rewards by collecting Dog Tags.

When players first create their Free Fire guild, they will be required to set a name for it. Many users are often on the lookout for cool and fancy names for their guilds.

This article lists 50 unique and stylish guild names that players can use in Free Fire.

50 cool guild names that Free Fire players can use in December 2020

#1 ༺ռɨռʝǟֆ༻

#2 𒆜🆀🆄🅴🆂🆃𒆜

#3 ŇƗǤĦŦΜΔŘ€

#4 Ｕｎｋｏｗｎ

#5 ★ᴄʏʀᴜꜱ★

#6 ☬𝓥𝓸𝓲𝓭☬

#7 ꧁ʍǟɢʍǟ꧂

#8 𝕷𝖊𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖘

#9 ƤØŴ€Ř

#10 A̳v̳a̳n̳l̳a̳n̳c̳h̳e̳

#11 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝

#12 爪卂爪爪ㄖㄒ卄

#13 LΞДDΞЯS

#14 ƬӇƦƠƝЄ

#15 🅿🅷🅰🅽🆃🅾🅼

#16 𝙽𝚞𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚘 𝚄𝚗𝚘

#17 𝔏𝔞𝔰𝔱1𝔰

#18 šα∀ï⊕rš

#19 ミ★𝘏𝘌𝘈𝘛★彡

#20 ŴØŁV€Ş

#21 🌟 E͙x͙W͙h͙y͙Z͙e͙d͙ 🌟

#22٭Ꮆ卂爪乇尺丂٭

#23 █𝓐𝓺𝓾𝓪█

#24 -漫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐬舞

#25 𝚂𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚎𝚍

#26 🅷🅾🆁🅸🆉🅾🅽

#27 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬

#28 CФLLIDΞ

#29 ΔŇƗΜΔŁŞ

#30 𝕯𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖘𝖉𝖆𝖞

#31 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓻

#32 𝚅𝚊𝚗𝚚𝚞𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚛

#33 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙃𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙

#34 ᗝᑌ丅ᖇᑌᑎ

#35 𝓢𝓾𝓹𝓮𝓻𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓸

#36 🅆🅁🄰🄸🅃🄷

#37 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙨

#38 🆂🅿🅴🅲🆃🆁🅴

#39 𝔑𝔬𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔬𝔲𝔰

#40 ΓHΞ SҜУ

#41 ૮ɦαɱρเσɳร

#42 Ⓢⓤⓡⓕⓐⓒⓔ

#43 ₱Ⱡ₳₵łĐ

#44 ΜΔǤƗĆƗΔŇŞ

#45 ᑕᗝᒪᒪᗩᑭᔕᗴ

#46 🆂🅿🅰🅲🅴

#47 Ｉｃｉｃｌｅ

#48 𝒟𝐸𝒜𝒯𝐻

#49 𓂀 ℙ𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖 𓂀

#50 𒆜🅵🅴🅰🆁𒆜

Players can use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to customize their names with various symbols and fonts.

How players can change their guild's name in Free Fire

The name of a Free Fire guild can only be changed by the leader of said guild. Players would also have to spend 500 diamonds to do so.

Here are the steps that players can follow to change the name of their guild in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first have to open Free Fire and click on the "Guild" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They should then click on the "Name Change" icon located beside the current name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking players to enter their new name.

Step 4: Players can then paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the "500 diamonds" option. The guild name will be changed.

