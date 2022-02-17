3 Animal Crossing: New Horizon memes that will make your day

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is well known for its creativity. However, this creativity is not limited only to the game. New Horizons has many bizarre features that players cannot wrap their heads around, so they do what the internet does best: make memes about these situations and features.

Several factors in the Animal Crossing world have left the community dumbfounded over the years. Naturally, there are a lot of memes about these things on the internet.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons memes that have left the community in splits

1) The community's collective hatred for Tom Nook

If the New Horizons community has a collective hatred for one villager, it is Tom Nook. This is due to the amount he charges for housing on the island. Unfortunately, he is one of those villagers who players cannot get rid of, so they opt for the only other alternative: making memes about the situation.

Tom Nook is notorious for his high housing rates (Image via r/AnimalCrossing/Reddit)

2) Redd's fake art

Redd is notorious for selling fake art to New Horizons players. Players spend a lot of Bells to buy art from him, but if it turns out to be false, the art pieces are rendered useless.

They can neither be sold at Nook's Cranny nor donated to Blathers at the Museum. Therefore, players can do nothing except get rid of those paintings. Naturally, buying fake art from Redd is one of the players' worst nightmares.

3) Trying to get villagers off your back

New Horizons has some adorable villagers for players to interact with. However, they can get quite overwhelming sometimes, as they want to spend time with the players all day long.

Naturally, players are compelled to ignore them sometimes. But they also don't want to hurt the villager's feelings, leaving them in a dilemma.

The New Horizons community has quite the funny bone, and they do not shy away from sharing it with the world. These are some of the memes that have left the community in splits.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar