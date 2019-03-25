×
6 Dead franchises EA needs to bring back

Pratyay
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    25 Mar 2019, 11:31 IST

Medal of Honor: Airborne
Medal of Honor: Airborne

Electronic Arts have a history of overstretching the resources of their studios to churn out games faster and then closing the studios once deemed unprofitable. They also kill games because they don't make enough money because making a tidy profit isn't enough.

With Anthem's failed release, this may be a good time for EA to go back and bring back some dead franchises to appease fans.

#6 Def Jam

Def Jam: Fight for NY
Def Jam: Fight for NY

The Def Jam series was one of the best 3D fighting games from the sixth generation of consoles. Starting with 2003's Def Jam Vendetta, the series went from strength to strength with Def Jam Fight for NY. However, the series just went a total step backwards with Def Jam: Icon which was the only seventh generation release from the series.

To bring this series back, EA would also have to reacquire the Def Jam license again making it one of the more unlikely entries in this list for a possible comeback.

#5 Command and Conquer

Command and Conquer
Command and Conquer

No, the abject failure that is Command and Conquer: Rivals does not count. The mobile entry was a complete departure from everything Command and Conquer stands for. The series was one of the icons that helped establish the RTS genre but will EA ever consider bringing it back? Probably not unless there are microtransactions to buy new unit types or something.

#4 Road Rash

Axel from Road Rash
Axel from Road Rash

Next up on our list is the iconic Road Rash. The series actually started way back in 1991 on the Sega Genesis. The edition that really took the world by storm was 1998's Road Rash 3D.

However, the series was surprisingly killed off after 2000's Road Rash Jailbreak. The closest thing we've gotten to a new Road Rash game since then is the indie game Road Remeption which is sort of a spiritual successor.

Pratyay
ANALYST
