6 most expensive games on Steam in 2024

Gamers seldom complain about the extensive catalog of games on Steam. While most titles on Valve's platform can be found at a reasonable price, some might feel a little heavy on your wallet. Besides games, Steam also hosts DLCs that command unreasonable prices. In fact, there are numerous expensive games on Steam whose prices are hard to justify even after a heavy discount.

Today, we will look at six of the most expensive games on Steam in 2024.

The most expensive games on Steam in 2024

1) The Leverage Game

The Leverage Game is one of the most expensive games on Steam (Image via A&S Inc.)

Steam describes The Leverage Game as a simulated board title that is supposed to teach players about the 'realities' of management in the real world. This can be enjoyed with up to four friends, but its price tag is hard to justify.

You play as a business owner, and as the dice roll, this title will give you different prompts and cards to teach you about the intricacies of entrepreneurship. However, it's tough to justify this game's price point, especially since there are professional management courses available for way less.

The Leverage Game is easily one of the most expensive offerings on Steam, going for $999.98.

2) Ascent Free-Roaming VR Experience

Ascent is a highly immersive VR experience (Image via Fury Games)

Ascent is described as a highly immersive VR experience. This title takes you on an adventure across FuriCorp's research facility, where you can play with up to four friends and try to rid this area of its infestation. However, the game only offers five levels, which can be disappointing considering its $999 price tag on Steam.

Despite being one of the most expensive titles on Steam, Ascent Free-Roaming VR Experience leaves a lot to be desired. Its visuals fail to impress, and the gameplay gets old pretty quickly. Moreover, the VR controls are not optimized, which detracts from the entire experience.

3) Hidden Harbor 3 Top-Down 3D

Hidden Harbor 3 might be the most expensive casual game on Steam (Image via Aztech)

Hidden Harbor 3 is a casual top-down 3D game, in which your main objective is to search for objects on your screen and click on them. At any given time, you will be offered numerous choices, which offer a bit of a challenge.

The objects you must find are never predetermined. They are automatically selected by the game's system, which often adds a lot of replay value. Hidden Harbor 3 Top-Down 3D is priced at $199.99, making it one of the most expensive games on Steam.

4) Magic Pot&Ter Battlegrounds

Magic Pot&Ter Battlegrounds (Image via Hede)

Magic Pot&Ter Battlegrounds is an open-world action-adventure RPG. You are dropped into a fantasy battle, where you engage with other players in PvP action. Your main objective is to survive and collect items while developing your castle. However, the controls leave a lot to be desired, and as far as PvP goes, coming across another player is a rare occurrence.

The game only runs in 1024x768 windowed mode with no options to change this setting. The developers have listed Magic Pot&Ter Battlegrounds at $199.99, an extremely steep price for a product that's limited to such a low resolution.

5) Memorial Park of Hypoxia

Memorial Park of Hypoxia (Image via Hede)

Memorial Park of Hypoxia is a peculiar game in which you play as a ghost wandering around a memorial park. Your only purpose is to build memorials in the form of sculptures and various other structures. While the premise surely sounds intriguing, the execution is extremely poor.

You cannot build, the controls are wonky, and the Steam page says that players can look at the various structures built by the playerbase. However, this is impossible since the game doesn't work at all. Many have blamed the lack of quality and gameplay in Memorial Park of Hypoxia, and its high price of $199.99 exacerbates the issue.

6) Maintenance Safety (Pipes and Acids) VR Training

Maintenance Safety (Pipes and Acids) VR Training (Image via GVR Training Computer Software)

Maintenance Safety provides players with a platform to polish up real-world skills by simulating events in VR. The game has a free mode, where you will get to brush up on your skills, and a paid subscription, which allows you to appear for exams and showcase your skills to the rest of the world.

The game mainly focuses on training you to handle pipelines and acids, which can be lifesaving in the correct circumstances. Moreover, Maintenance Safety allows you to interact with people serving as colleagues. This facet of the game is supposed to train you on the non-physical aspects of your job. Coming in at $199.99, it is easily one of the most expensive games on Steam.

This concludes our list of the most expensive games on Steam. Check out our reviews of the best-selling games on Steam:

