The Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory DLC reveal trailer has been released, and there are several key takeaways from it. Ubisoft is launching this story expansion to celebrate the second anniversary of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Players who have invested hours in Shadows will find it to be a more linear gameplay experience featuring a new narrative and missions.

Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory DLC: Key takeaways from the trailer

1) Storyline of Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory DLC

The Assassin's Creed Valley of the Memory DLC follows a new narrative that leads Basim to a new region called AlUla.

After hearing that his long-lost father, Is'haq, may be alive in AlUla, Basim sets out to the region. However, when he gets there, he finds the valley in disruption, terrorized by a band of robbers. To his shock, his father has gone missing.

A still of Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory DLC gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

The expansion includes six hours of additional gameplay with new missions and explorable areas. It’s a new journey that mostly takes place before the finale of Mirage.

2) Map and gameplay

Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory is set in ninth-century AlUla, located in present-day Saudi Arabia. Gameplay will take place in the desert, similar to Mirage, and will include various archaeological elements.

The Assassin’s Creed Valley of Memory DLC will focus more on stealth and strategic gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has made several changes to the gameplay compared to what players experienced in Mirage, adding new twists to stealth, parkour, and assassination. The DLC features a new main enemy named Abyss, who the developer describes as more fearsome and difficult to defeat.

3) New rewards and replayable quests in a new form

Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory will reintroduce previous challenges and contracts in a new way.

All black box missions and contracts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will become replayable in the DLC after initial completion. Players can access the missions through the “Animus Sequences” section of their objective board or directly in the game world.

New rewards and replayable quests via Animus Sequences (Image via Ubisoft)

Each replayable mission will offer new challenges. Completing them will unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

4) New skills and customization options

The Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory trailer reveals a vast skill tree divided into multiple categories: Phantom, Trickster, and Predator.

New skills introduced in Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory DLC (Image via Ubisoft)

Notably, a new skill named Engineer 2 has been added to the skill tree, which allows Basim to equip all level 1 modifications to his tools.

The Engineer 2 skill tree will have three levels, allowing players to use blow darts and knives to make enemies unconscious or kill from a distance.

5) Parkour updates

The parkour system has undergone major changes, now featuring a manual jump that lets players jump whenever and wherever they want. Since the map includes several rocky regions that make traversal more challenging, the addition of manual jumping will be a real advantage for players.

Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory DLC gameplay showcasing free eject mechanics (Image via Ubisoft)

There’s also a new mechanic called “free eject”, which basically allows players to customize side and back ejects while moving.

Previously, side and back ejects were restricted to only clear landing spots. However, with this DLC, Basim can eject side or back in any area, making it a useful mechanic for climbing mountains.

6) Additional difficulties

Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory will introduce two additional difficulty levels, which allow players to customize challenges to their preferences.

Two new difficulty presets (Image via Ubisoft)

Here are all the difficulty levels:

Assassin

Apprentice

Hardened Assassin

Master Assassin (Hard)

Ultimate Assassin

Apart from that, there will be an option called “Custom Difficulty” which will further allow players to tune the difficulty levels. Players can change enemy health, enemy defense, enemy damage, stamina consumption, and more based on their gameplay style.

When is Assassin's Creed Valley of Memory DLC scheduled to release?

The Assassin’s Creed Valley of Memory DLC is all set to release on November 18, 2025. This expansion will be free for all players who already own Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Valley of Memory takes players to ninth-century AlUla, where Basim sets out on a personal quest to uncover the fate of his missing father. With six hours of additional gameplay, Ubisoft has added new assassination targets, contracts, and side quests that are now more strategy-based.

