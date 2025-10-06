  • home icon
  Assassin's Creed Mirage Twitch Drops: Free reward, duration, and how to get them

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drops: Free reward, duration, and how to get them

By Sankalpa Das
Published Oct 06, 2025 16:01 GMT
Assassin&rsquo;s Creed Mirage teaser.
Here is the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drop reward (Image via Ubisoft)

After a surprise DLC announcement, an Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drop is here to offer a free reward to all players. The new downloadable content will be revealed on the official Ubisoft Twitch channel. With only a few hours to go before the livestream, players have an opportunity to grab a new cosmetic for Basim before taking a look at what Ubisoft has in store for the fans.

This article will go over the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drop for the new DLC livestream and its official timing.

How to get the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drops

Limited-time free outfit for Basim

After two long years, Basim is back in a new surprise DLC for Assassin's Creed Mirage. Titled "Valley of Memory," this new expansion will be further revealed and explored in a livestream on the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels. However, the latter should be your go-to choice since the rewards campaign is linked to it.

How to acquire the Twitch Drop reward

To acquire the limited-time Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drop outfit for Basim, you must follow these steps:

  • Head over to this Drop Registration page to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts.
  • Tune in to the official Ubisoft Twitch channel
  • Watch the streams for the specified time to avail the limited-time Basim outfit
  • Once acquired, go to your Twitch Drop inventory to claim the drops. After redeeming the outfit, it should show up in your game inventory.
The livestream further revealed that the Twitch Drop can be claimed after watching the stream for around 15 minutes.

Valley of Memory DLC reveal livestream timing

Both the YouTube and Twitch livestreams for Valley of Memory will commence at 9 AM PT or 6 PM CEST onwards. To avoid missing out on this free reward, keep the official Twitch channel open or click on Notify Me on the YouTube livestream.

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
