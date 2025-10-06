Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drops: Free reward, duration, and how to get them

After a surprise DLC announcement, an Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drop is here to offer a free reward to all players. The new downloadable content will be revealed on the official Ubisoft Twitch channel. With only a few hours to go before the livestream, players have an opportunity to grab a new cosmetic for Basim before taking a look at what Ubisoft has in store for the fans.This article will go over the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drop for the new DLC livestream and its official timing.How to get the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch DropsLimited-time free outfit for BasimAfter two long years, Basim is back in a new surprise DLC for Assassin's Creed Mirage. Titled &quot;Valley of Memory,&quot; this new expansion will be further revealed and explored in a livestream on the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels. However, the latter should be your go-to choice since the rewards campaign is linked to it.Assassin's Creed @assassinscreedLINKIt's been two years and Basim is back!!! And he’s bringing something new. Valley of Memory is coming. 📺 Tune in tomorrow — 9AM PT / 6PM CEST 👉 Live on Twitch &amp;amp;amp; YouTube https://t.co/7Gj7HcbKn3 #ACMirage #BasimReturns #ValleyOfMemory #AssassinsCreedAlso read: All Assassin's Creed games rumored and confirmed to release after ShadowsHow to acquire the Twitch Drop rewardTo acquire the limited-time Assassin’s Creed Mirage Twitch Drop outfit for Basim, you must follow these steps:Head over to this Drop Registration page to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts.Tune in to the official Ubisoft Twitch channelWatch the streams for the specified time to avail the limited-time Basim outfitOnce acquired, go to your Twitch Drop inventory to claim the drops. After redeeming the outfit, it should show up in your game inventory.The livestream further revealed that the Twitch Drop can be claimed after watching the stream for around 15 minutes.Also read: All Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake leaks and rumorsValley of Memory DLC reveal livestream timingBoth the YouTube and Twitch livestreams for Valley of Memory will commence at 9 AM PT or 6 PM CEST onwards. To avoid missing out on this free reward, keep the official Twitch channel open or click on Notify Me on the YouTube livestream.For more information on related content, follow Sportskeeda:4 reasons why Assassin’s Creed Mirage is worth playing in 2025 (and 3 reasons why it's not)Assassin’s Creed Shadows Review: A breath of fresh air, with the scent of the familiarAssassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji review: A vivid expansion hindered by blunt storytelling