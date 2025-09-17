All Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake leaks and rumors

The supposed Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake has become the talk of the town. Several rumors and leaks are floating around the internet, claiming potential changes that players might see in this anticipated title. A reliable French leaker from the YouTube channel @JeuxVideoMagazine has shared essential details, claiming to be sourced directly from Ubisoft.

Ad

This article highlights all the floating rumors regarding the reported Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake: All leaks and rumors we know so far

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake: Expected release date/window

Ad

Trending

As mentioned previously, French YouTube creator Jeux Vidéo Magazine reported several crucial pieces of information, including the release period. Based on that information, the developers are targeting an early 2026 release window, most likely in March 2026.

Ad

That said, there are suggestions that the release may be delayed until late 2026. The leaker has noted that this information comes from multiple sources within Ubisoft.

Read more: How to complete A Shinobi on Awaji quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Expected storyline and gameplay changes in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake

The clip mentioned that the gameplay of the rumored Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake is expected to adopt a more RPG-like format, similar to recent titles in the franchise. It also seems that Ubisoft is considering using the latest game engine, the Anvil engine, which was also used in the recent Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Ad

A still of Assassin's Creed Black Flag gameplay (Image via Ubisoft)

The reported speciality of this game engine is to eliminate all loading screens between ships and land, giving players an uninterrupted gameplay experience. The leaker also talked about the storyline, which, they claimed, focuses more on Edward Kenway’s journey as a pirate.

Ad

Check out: Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.1: New story quest, increased level cap, skipping time, and more

The modern-day segments, which were a major focus in the original title, may be removed in the rumored version, adding extra hours of gameplay compared to the original. The video hinted at a change in the Inventory systems as well as combat, which may not take the choreographed (paired combat) system of the original title.

Ad

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake: Rumored map details

Jeux Vidéo Magazine further claimed that the map in the yet-to-be-announced Black Flag Remake may not be as expansive as compared to the original game. However, it is expected to feature more interesting activities on the island and additional side content for players.

That being said, the game has not been officially confirmed by the developers, so, as mentioned previously, fans should take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Ad

Check out the links below for more such articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.