Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji walkthrough: How to complete Dismantling One by One quest

Completing the Dismantling One by One quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows makes dealing with Tomeji way easier. It is part of the Claws of Awaji expansion, where you must defeat numerous captains across Awaji Island. While you cannot track them straightforwardly, you can help the civilians and learn about their locations.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Dismantling One by One quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows and defeat all Tomeji captains.

Dismantling One by One quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji: How to find all Tomeji captains

There are a total of 14 captains you can defeat in Awaji Island to make the Tomeji boss fight easier. But initially, you don't know where they are, and some of them can only be unlocked after you defeat several captains.

Here are all of the Tomeji captains, their locations, and the rewards for vanquishing them:

1) Hachisuka Norimasa

Hachisuka Norimasa's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Reach the Yura town, situated in the southeast part of the island, to find Hachisuka Norimasa. He takes almost no damage if attacked normally. Make sure to parry or dodge his attacks to make him vulnerable, and then strike to deal damage.

Rewards for defeating Hachisuka Norimasa: Outlaw's Bane (Epic Kanabo), Damage after Armor Break, (Engraving), Blockading Awaji (quest item), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

Also read: All Kanabo Skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

2) Honda Mosuke

Honda Mosuke's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Track Honda Mosuke in the middle part of the island, in the northwest of Sumoto town.

Rewards for defeating Honda Mosuke: Rageheart (Epic Long Katana), Armor Piercing with Combo Ender (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

3) Fukushima Mosaku

Fukushima Mosaku's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Fukushima Mosaku can be found in the northern part of Eshima Coast.

Rewards for defeating Fukushima Mosaku: The Legislator (Epic Teppo), Critical Damage with Ranged Weapon (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

4) Amano Buza

Amano Buza's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Amano Buza is found in the southern part of Sumoto, and to the southeast of the Kannoji Temple.

Rewards for defeating Amano Buza: Wandering Elder Headband (Epic Headgear), Posture Damage after Dodge (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

5) Kagae Koheiji

Kagae Koheiji's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Go to the northern part of the island, specifically, on the northwest segment of Eshima Coast, to find Kagae Koheiji. Be careful of his poison attacks.

Rewards for defeating Kagae Koheiji: Heartstopper (Epic Bow), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

6) Suganuma Heihachi

Suganuma Heihachi's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Suganuma Heihachi is situated on the path next to Kannoji Temple.

Rewards for defeating Suganuma Heihachi: Weathered Wildman Outfit (Epic Armor), Adrenaline with Ranged Weapon (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

Also read: How to skip time in Assassin's Creed Shadows

7) Tozawa Yataro

Tozawa Yataro's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Go in the northwest direction from Sumoto town, or the northeast of Kannoji Temple, to find Tozawa Yataro. Similar to Hachisuka Norimasa, make sure to attack him during his vulnerable state to deal damage.

Rewards for defeating Tozawa Yataro: Weathered Wildman Kasa (Epic Helmet), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

8) Watanabe Kinji

Watanabe Kinji's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Proceed to the northern part of the Sumoto region, next to the Lonely Homestead, to locate Watanabe Kinji.

Rewards for defeating Watanabe Kinji: Wandering Elder Outfit (Epic Light Armor), Armor Piercing with Posture Attack (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

Also read: How to get the Ezio outfit in Assassin's Creed Shadows

9) Ikoma Matagoro

Ikoma Matagoro's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

To find Ikoma Matagoro, travel to the northern part of the Eshima Coast region, which is located on Awaji Island's north segment.

Rewards for defeating Ikoma Matagoro: Dazzling Fortuna (Epic Long Katana), Daze Affliction Duration (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

Also read: All Long Katana skills for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows

10) Kuki Shinpachi

Kuki Shinpachi's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Travel to the Sannomiya Lookout viewpoint, which is in the western part of the Sumoto region. From there, proceed towards the east to find Kuki Shinpachi.

Rewards for defeating Kuki Shinpachi: The Negotiator (Epic Kanabo), Damage at Low Health (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

11) Kaiwara Heitaro

Kaiwara Heitaro's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

If Kaiwara Heitaro is not in Yura town, proceed in the northeast direction of Sannomiya Lookout viewpoint and Sannomiya Shrine to locate him.

Rewards for defeating Kaiwara Heitaro: Unbridled Fury (Epic Naginata), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

12) Shimazu Masujiro

Shimazu Masujiro's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Travel to the southern part of Yura town to find Shimazu Masujiro.

Rewards for defeating Shimazu Masujiro: Meiran's Legacy (Epic Bo), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

13) Ogasawara Masakichi

Ogasawara Masakichi's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Head east from the Kannoji Temple to find Ogasawara Masakichi walking on the road.

Rewards for defeating Ogasawara Masakichi: The Relentless (Epic Naginata), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

14) Hasegawa Magobei

Hasegawa Magobei's location on Awaji Island (Image via Ubisoft)

Proceed to the southwest part of the Fukura Bay region, located in the southmost section of Awaji Island, to find Hasegawa Magobei.

Rewards for defeating Hasegawa Magobei: Loyalty Unbound (Epic Katana), Damage with Bleed (Engraving), 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP.

Also read: How to obtain the Iga's Flame Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

After defeating all 14 Tomeji captains throughout Awaji Island, the Dismantling One by One quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows will come to an end. Completing the quest will reward you with the following items:

Circle of Fortune (Legendary Amulet)

Damage Reduction while Climbing (Engraving)

5000 XP

Gold x2

Tomeji's Prize (quest item)

After this, you can pursue the A Garrison to Dismantle quest to take on Imagawa Tomeji in a battle, which will be relatively easier since all of his captains are now dead.

