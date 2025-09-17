How to skip time in Assassin's Creed Shadows

With the release of Title Update 1.1.1, you can now skip time in Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, the feature is not unlockable from the start, as you must upgrade a Hideout building to access it. Furthermore, you cannot skip to a specific time of day, as it only fast-forwards to the next 6 o'clock (AM or PM).
Here is a detailed guide on how time skipping works in Assassin's Creed: Shadows.
How to unlock the feature to skip time in Assassin's Creed Shadows
While it was not possible to automatically change the in-game time earlier, the latest update includes a feature that lets you skip time to the next 6 o'clock. Here are the details on how to acquire that mechanic:
- Go to your Hideout and select Improve Hideout.
- Next, select the Build menu and from the Themed Rooms section, choose Nando and place it somewhere in your Hideout. It requires 330 Woods, 440 Crops, 110 Minerals, and 1160 Mon to build it.
- If you already have the building, or if you have now built it, select it from the Build mode.
- Select to Upgrade.
- Upgrade the Nando to Level 2, using 1380 Woods, 1840 Crops, 460 Minerals, and 4700 Mon.
The feature to skip time will be automatically unlocked when you've upgraded the Nano to Level 2.
How to use the skip time mechanic in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Using the feature to skip time is quite straightforward. Make sure you're in a safe place, and then hold L on the keyboard or the D-pad up button on your controller to fast-forward time to the following 6 o'clock. When you use this, Yasuke and Naoe enter a meditation state.
This in-game mechanic is quite useful, as you don't have to roam around to pass the time. With this, you can efficiently infiltrate the enemy-controlled bases at night.
