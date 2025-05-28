7 beginner tips to get started with Monster Train 2

Monster Train 2 features many unlockable cards for deckbuilding and an addictive gameplay loop that keeps you glued to your screen for hours. However, the title can be confusing for newcomers, since it has many in-game mechanics that can be difficult to grasp early on.
On that note, here are seven beginner tips for new Monster Train 2 players to make their initiation smoother.
7 Monster Train 2 tips beginners should know
1) Get comfortable with the ability keywords
Most units and spells in Monster Train 2 have different keywords that refer to a specific effect shared by many cards. For example, many spells inflict Pyregel, an effect that makes enemy units take +1 damage per. As such, you can use multiple spells with Pyregel to stack the effect and make enemies take increasingly more damage each hit.
Therefore, you must become comfortable with all the keywords to know their abilities and how to synergize them.
2) Make use of effective unit placement
Combat in Monster Train 2 takes place in different vertical train bogeys. Enemy units that survive your attacks each turn move up by one bogey. You must see each card in the train and check whether they survive the current turn or not (they will have a red cross on them if they die).
If they do, they will move up a bogey, and your upper units will face them in battle. Therefore, place strong units towards the front of each row to ensure that your back row units survive and get more turns to attack.
3) Use spells to deal direct damage
Using spells will let you deal more direct damage, which helps take out weaker enemy units before they can even attack. Thus, cards like Firestarter will prove very useful in your earliest runs since they can decimate one or two health enemies with ease.
Moreover, cards like Just Cause help in moving your front and back row units, so you can save the former if they have powerful passive abilities.
4) Get the Heaven’s Light enhancement sooner
During your runs, you can choose one of three major enhancements – Hell’s Flame, Limbo’s Solace, or Heaven’s Light. They all provide the best buffs in Monster Train 2. Focus on paths with these enhancements early on.
Out of these three major enhancements, Heaven’s Light will reap the best benefits early since it lets you gain more train space, allowing you to place more units.
5) Build your deck around Champion cards
Chamion cards in Monster Train 2 form the crux of your deck, as they have powerful abilities that can synergize well with other units. Since they are often the strongest card in your deck, it’s a good idea to get new cards during runs that support them well.
Moreover, try to upgrade your Champion cards the most since they offer the most value.
6) Spend money between missions
Spending your hard-earned gold between missions in Monster Train 2 is a no-brainer since upgrading your cards is necessary to get stronger. You can spend coins on upgrading a unit’s armor and damage or decreasing a spell’s cost.
As you are starting, focus on spending money on upgrading certain cards. After you create a few strong ones, consider upgrading your spells.
7) Save and increase Dragon’s Hoard for better rewards
Your Dragon’s Hoard level in Monster Train 2 determines the amount of loot collected during your run. The higher its level, the better its rewards. Thus, avoid looting it early and save it to get better resources later.
You can earn better rewards later, like more artifacts providing major enhancements, and up to two Pyreborn artifacts.
