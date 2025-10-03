7 best beginner tips and tricks for Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger was officially launched on October 3, 2025, and it features a turn-based combat system with polished RPG elements. You come across skill trees, personality development, evolutions, and other gameplay loops that can easily overwhelm a newcomer.

Ad

To help them, this article discusses the best beginner tips and tricks for Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Best tips and tricks to get started with Digimon Story Time Stranger

1) Explore the Shinjuku Underground

Explore the Shinjuku Underground to become powerful early on (Image via Bandai Namco)

Digimon Story Time Stranger is a challenging turn-based RPG from 2025, featuring a fairly intricate combat system and tough battles. Therefore, you might come across roadblocks throughout the campaign, preventing you from making progress. Use the opportunity to visit the Shinjuku Underground area, which should be available at the early stages of the game.

Ad

Trending

You will come across different enemies during your exploration. Battle theme to earn some experience points and currency. Use the resources to strengthen your team.

2) Patience is the key to convert Digimons

Digimon aren’t your standard pet, meaning you cannot catch them like Pokemon. The digital creatures must be transformed into an actual battle companion via the conversion method. To convert a Digimon, you must defeat the specific species and collect their data.

Ad

It usually takes a 100% data bar to manifest them. However, we recommend converting them at 200% to get stronger variants of the creatures. Having multiple Digimon is beneficial, so be sure to convert the new ones.

3) Optimizing Digivolution And De-Digivolution is a crucial

Digivolution And De-Digivolution promotes growth (Image via Bandai Namco)

Digimon in Time Stranger grows exponentially stronger with evolution. They additionally get access to cumulative stats and increased talent. Digivolution retains 10% of their original stat values, so you must optimize it.

Ad

The total attribute that will be transferred to the next form will be highlighted within the blue brackets. Digivolution also has a minimum stat requirement, which will be highlighted under the base personality details.

De-Digivolution will revert the creature back to its former self without losing the accumulated attributes. Cycling through the processes allows Digimon to exceed their level cap and gather massive cumulative stats.

4) Cater to your Digimon’s personality

Ad

Personality plays a crucial role for the digital creatures. Therefore, you must always try to cater to their needs and deepen their bond. Talk to them whenever a speech bubble appears above their head.

Digimon’s personality in Digimon Story Time Stranger will also change depending on the dialogue you choose. Each personality further promotes the growth of distinct stats. Learn whichever attribute you need and end the conversation accordingly.

5) Master the combat

Ad

Use the commands efficiently during combat (Image via Bandai Namco)

The turn-based combat in Digimon Story Time Stranger is quite complex compared to highly acclaimed titles like Honkai Star Rail. There are quite a few commands to use during battle:

Ad

Attack : Digimon launches a basic attack at the target dealing damage based on its stats. Activating this command does not consume SP.

: Digimon launches a basic attack at the target dealing damage based on its stats. Activating this command does not consume SP. Guard : Can be used to skip a turn to gain damage reduction.

: Can be used to skip a turn to gain damage reduction. Skills : Pick one of your Digimon’s skills and activate it.

: Pick one of your Digimon’s skills and activate it. Change: Use the command to switch Digimon with the ones in your party. It will not consume combat action.

Extra Attack: Digimon can launch extra attacks when the corresponding prompt appears on the screen.

Ad

6) Unlock Agent Skills

You gain access to various Agent Skills as you enter the second chapter of the game. It basically grants access to an entire skill tree that features different perks. They can either boost your Digimon’s attributes or reduce the stat requirement for Digivolution.

To unlock Agent Skills, you must spend anomaly points, which can be earned through main missions or side quests.

7) Use the Load Enhancement feature

In Digimon Story Time Stranger, you can sacrifice some of your creatures to increase the level of another Digimon. This dismantling system can be accessed via the Load Enhancements menu. You can select multiple creatures at a time and use them as enhancement material.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.