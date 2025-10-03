While selecting your starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you will get three choices to choose from. Each of them comes with different attributes and skills, and selecting the correct one will determine how difficult the starting part of the game will be. Keep in mind that once you make the choice, you cannot revert it unless you start a new game.

Ad

Let's take a look at all of the available ones and who the best starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is.

Which one is the best starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

At the start of the game, you can select one as your starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

1) Patamon

Patamon (Image via Bandai Namco)

Data

Mammal

Rookie

Special Skill: Air Shot

Ad

Trending

Also Read: How to download and play Digimon Story Time Stranger demo

The Patamon is a Data attribute Digimon with a special skill of the air element. Ironically, it is also weak to air and light attacks, but can resist fire and dark.

2) Gomamon

Gomamon (Image via Bandai Namco)

Vaccine

Sea Beast

Rookie

Special Skill: Marching Fishes

Ad

Gomamon is a Digimon with the Vaccine attribute, and its special skill, Marching Fishes, is of the water element. It is weak to fire and electricity, but you don't have to worry much, as not many of the early game enemies you encounter will use those elemental attacks.

3) DemiDevimon

DemiDevimon (Image via Bandai Namco)

Virus

Little Devil

Rookie

Special Skill: Demi Darts

Ad

The DemiDevimon is of the Virus attribute, and its special skill is of the dark element. It is weak to fire and light, and can resist water and dark attacks.

Out of these three, Gomamon or Patamon is the correct choice as a starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger. The first few bosses that you will fight will be of the Virus attribute, and given that Gomamon is a Vaccine one, this will help you come out on top.

Ad

Gomamon also has some powerful Digivolve evolution forms, which can easily allow you to take down some of the more powerful enemies. So you can go for this as your starter when selecting among the three in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Patamon on the other hand, while weak early on, has some of the best Digivolution forms. This makes it one of the best starter Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

You don't have to worry about the Digimons from other attributes, as you will get plenty of data to convert and get some of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.