While selecting your starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you will get three choices to choose from. Each of them comes with different attributes and skills, and selecting the correct one will determine how difficult the starting part of the game will be. Keep in mind that once you make the choice, you cannot revert it unless you start a new game.
Let's take a look at all of the available ones and who the best starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is.
Which one is the best starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
At the start of the game, you can select one as your starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Patamon
- Data
- Mammal
- Rookie
- Special Skill: Air Shot
Also Read: How to download and play Digimon Story Time Stranger demo
The Patamon is a Data attribute Digimon with a special skill of the air element. Ironically, it is also weak to air and light attacks, but can resist fire and dark.
2) Gomamon
- Vaccine
- Sea Beast
- Rookie
- Special Skill: Marching Fishes
Gomamon is a Digimon with the Vaccine attribute, and its special skill, Marching Fishes, is of the water element. It is weak to fire and electricity, but you don't have to worry much, as not many of the early game enemies you encounter will use those elemental attacks.
3) DemiDevimon
- Virus
- Little Devil
- Rookie
- Special Skill: Demi Darts
The DemiDevimon is of the Virus attribute, and its special skill is of the dark element. It is weak to fire and light, and can resist water and dark attacks.
Out of these three, Gomamon or Patamon is the correct choice as a starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger. The first few bosses that you will fight will be of the Virus attribute, and given that Gomamon is a Vaccine one, this will help you come out on top.
Gomamon also has some powerful Digivolve evolution forms, which can easily allow you to take down some of the more powerful enemies. So you can go for this as your starter when selecting among the three in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
Patamon on the other hand, while weak early on, has some of the best Digivolution forms. This makes it one of the best starter Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
You don't have to worry about the Digimons from other attributes, as you will get plenty of data to convert and get some of them.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.