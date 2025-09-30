How to pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger: Prices and Editions explored

You can pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger ahead of the game's official release on October 3, 2025. The latest JRPG in the long-running Digimon Story series is set to arrive across consoles and PC, and you can add the game to your library ahead of its full launch. Doing so will reward you with a few items that will aid your journey as a Digimon trainer.
Let's take a look at how you can pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger on your preffered platforms.
How to pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger?
PlayStation 5
- Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS5.
- Search for Digimon Story: Time Stranger
- Choose your preferred edition and complete the payment procedure.
- Once the payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.
Xbox Series X/S
- Head to the Xbox Store on your console.
- Search for Digimon Story: Time Stranger using the search bar on the store's dashboard.
- Select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.
- Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library
For Windows (Steam)
- Open Steam and Search for Digimon Story: Time Stranger
- Open the game's page and select the edition you want to buy
- Proceed to check out and complete your payment
- The game will appear in your library once the payment is done.
Digimon Story Time Stranger editions and bonus rewards
Here are all of the editions for the game, alongside their prices:
Standard ($ 69.99)
- Base Game
Deluxe ($ 99.99)
- Base Game
- Season Pass
- Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1
- Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2
- Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3
- Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai
- Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set
Ultimate ($ 119.99)
- Season Pass
- Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1
- Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2
- Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3
- Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai
- Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set
- Costume Pack
- Costume Swimwear Set
- Costume Chosen Children Set
- Costume Digimon Costume Set
- Costume Public Safety Suit & Special Supplies Set
- Cyber Sleuth BGM Pack
- Early Unlock: Special Agumon & Gabumon
If you decide to pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger ahead of its release, you can get the following items:
- Trainable Digimon: Agumon (Black) & Gabumon (Black)
- Protagonist (Dan Yuki) Costume Uniform of a Certain School
- Protagonist (Kanan Yuki) Costume Uniform of a Certain School
- Adventure Item Set
- Consumables: Medical Spray DX x3
- Consumables: Multi-Recovery DX x3
- Consumables: Full Revival Spray x3
- Equipment: Attacker Attachment I x1
- Equipment: Guarder Attachment I x1
A demo for Digimon Story Time Stranger is available, which you can play to get a grip on how the latest entry in the series feels.
