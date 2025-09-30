How to pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger: Prices and Editions explored

You can pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger ahead of the game's official release on October 3, 2025. The latest JRPG in the long-running Digimon Story series is set to arrive across consoles and PC, and you can add the game to your library ahead of its full launch. Doing so will reward you with a few items that will aid your journey as a Digimon trainer.

Ad

Let's take a look at how you can pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger on your preffered platforms.

How to pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Here is how you can pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger on your preffered platforms.

Ad

Trending

PlayStation 5

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS5.

Search for Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Choose your preferred edition and complete the payment procedure.

Once the payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.

Xbox Series X/S

Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for Digimon Story: Time Stranger using the search bar on the store's dashboard.

Select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library

Ad

For Windows (Steam)

Open Steam and Search for Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Open the game's page and select the edition you want to buy

Proceed to check out and complete your payment

The game will appear in your library once the payment is done.

Digimon Story Time Stranger editions and bonus rewards

Here are all of the editions for the game, alongside their prices:

Standard ($ 69.99)

Base Game

Ad

Deluxe ($ 99.99)

Base Game

Season Pass

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3

Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai

Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set

Ultimate ($ 119.99)

Season Pass

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3

Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai

Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set

Costume Pack

Costume Swimwear Set

Costume Chosen Children Set

Costume Digimon Costume Set

Costume Public Safety Suit & Special Supplies Set

Cyber Sleuth BGM Pack

Early Unlock: Special Agumon & Gabumon

Ad

If you decide to pre-order Digimon Story Time Stranger ahead of its release, you can get the following items:

Trainable Digimon: Agumon (Black) & Gabumon (Black)

Protagonist (Dan Yuki) Costume Uniform of a Certain School

Protagonist (Kanan Yuki) Costume Uniform of a Certain School

Adventure Item Set

Consumables: Medical Spray DX x3

Consumables: Multi-Recovery DX x3

Consumables: Full Revival Spray x3

Equipment: Attacker Attachment I x1

Equipment: Guarder Attachment I x1

A demo for Digimon Story Time Stranger is available, which you can play to get a grip on how the latest entry in the series feels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.