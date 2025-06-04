Digimon Story Time Stranger release date announced at PlayStation State of Play 2025

After much anticipation, the release date for Bandai Namco's Digimon Story Time Stranger has been announced at the PlayStation State of Play 2025 event. The game is now scheduled to launch on October 3, 2025, for several platforms. It is essentially an adventure that features both the human world and the Digital World, where you must collect various Digimon.
Here are more details regarding the Digimon Story Time Stranger and its release announcement at the PlayStation State of Play held on June 5, 2025.
PlayStation State of Play 2025 showcases Digimon Story Time Stranger, set to release in October
While it was announced a while back, the PlayStation State of Play 2025 event has finally revealed the official release date for Digimon Story Time Stranger, which is set for October 3, 2025. The game will be available on several platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).
This RPG title features monster-taming elements and explores the deep connection between humans and Digimon. You must go for adventures across the human world and the Digital World, where collecting and raising different Digimons are necessary to fight battles. Notably, Digimon Story Time Stranger is a single-player title and offers a turn-based fighting system.
Also read: New Resident Evil game could be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2025
The new trailer showcased at the State of Play greatly explores the game's Digital and human realms in depth. We can also see several Digimon elements, as well as a variety of human characters and their voice-acting aspects. Furthermore, the art style gives a Persona vibe and visually, it is quite pleasing.
