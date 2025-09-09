Digimon Story Time Stranger demo release date and how to play

The Digimon Story Time Stranger demo will be available soon, and you can get a taste of the game ahead of its release on October 3, 2025. The upcoming adventure set in the Digimon world will allow you to embark on an epic journey, where you must collect and train various monsters and become the savior of the world. Let's take a look at when you can access the Digimon Story Time Stranger demo and how you can play it. Digimon Story Time Stranger demo release timeThe Digimon Story Time Stranger demo will be available on either September 10 or 11, based on your time zone. PC and consoles have different release times, and you can download the essential files to play the demo after it goes live on various consoles and the Steam storefront.Here are the release times for the demo on both PC and consoles.Release time on consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)12 AM EDT, September 1112 AM CEST, September 1112 AM JST, September 11Release time for PC (Steam)6 PM EDT, September 1012 AM CEST, September 117 AM JST, September 11How to play Digimon Story Time Stranger demoHere is how you can play the demo of Digimon Story Time Stranger across all of the major platforms. How to play on PCBoot up Steam on PC.Search for the game and navigate to its main page.Find the free demo edition.Click on the download button.How to play on PS5Head to the PlayStation Store on your console.Search up the game and navigate to its main page.Find the free demo edition.Click on the download button to begin the installation process.How to play on Xbox Series X/SBoot up your console and go to the store and search for the game. You will find a demo optionSimply click on download to start the download process.You will be able to play the demo version of the game once the download completes.Keep in mind that the demo will likely offer only the prologue section or the starting hours of the game, and you can experience the upcoming JRPG if you purchase it. Digimon Story Time Stranger will be available on October 3, 2025, allowing you to dive back into the world of Digimons, where you can catch and train them to fight powerful foes.