7 best beginner tips and tricks for Skate

If you got hooked on the new live-action trailer for the game, then a few beginner tips and tricks for Skate ought to help you out. The fourth title in EA's skateboarding series, Skate, has multiple years of history. However, the latest entry got onto a lot of people's radars when its free-to-play early access went live on September 16, 2025.

Ad

This article will provide a few beginner tips and tricks for Skate, so that you can be ready for any obstacle San Vansterdam has to offer.

Here are a few beginner tips and tricks for Skate

1) Use the Session Marker

Perfecting your Kickflips and scores is an important part of Skate. This means that a lot of time will be spent going down the same ramp, grinding the same rail, or making the same jump until you are satisfied with the results. This is where the importance of a Session Marker truly shines.

Ad

Trending

Create a Session Marker to return to a point (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Use the Up button on your D-Pad to set a Session Marker. This creates a starting point for you to teleport back to. If you mess up your landing, press the button to head back to the starting point and try again.

Ad

2) Momentum is your friend

Everything in skateboarding comes down to your control of the board. However, while mastering it, you will have to master your character and their momentum. In Skate, use the X button to speed up, and make sure you have the appropriate momentum to reach the top of a ramp or the end of a rail, for example.

Be mindful of your character's momentum (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

You don't want to get stuck in the middle of your stunt. This is why you must ensure the flow of your skate continues even past the point where you can no longer actively speed up. Be it heading up ramps or steep inclines, one of the most important tips and tricks for Skate is to acquire more airtime, which will eventually lead to a bigger score from longer airtime.

Ad

3) Master the flick mechanic

In Skate, the world of San Vansterdam is your playground. And each little trick boils down to how well you flick your right joystick to perform a stunt. From a Kickflip to an Ollie, every trick that you can think of performing comes down to how well you use the flick function.

The flick mechanic has a marker at the bottom of the screen (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

To get well-versed with how it works, you must be ready at every simple opportunity to utilize it. Instead of taking a path around the curve, jump over it. Have a ramp in front of you? Just Pop-Shuvit. In the end, it's just practice, which gets you in total control of the flick system in Skate.

Ad

4) Get off the board at times

One of the most important tips and tricks for Skate is to get off your board now and then. This is because a majority of the buildings, including the high-rises in your field of view, can be scaled. When you are on foot, use the forward movement direction and press the jump button on your controller to climb.

One of the most important tips and tricks for Skate is getting off the board sometimes (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

If you can spot a skyscraper that looks climbable, chances are that it has a ramp atop its roof. Numerous buildings have connecting ramps and drops, making for an impressive flow of direction in EA's fourth skateboarding title.

Ad

5) Impulsiveness is rewarded

While in real life, safety is often a serious concern, in Skate, all that goes out the window. Your character can get slumped in the most brutal manner possible, but will get up without a scratch. This relieves a player's tension about their character's well-being and instead puts the complete focus on doing the most daring things feasible.

Be impulsive in the game (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Although this isn't exactly a tip, it is worth noting that impulsiveness in every action you take in this game, especially in a creative manner, is rewarding.

Ad

6) Refer to the Skatepedia if need be

For the sixth beginner tips and tricks for Skate, we have the Skatepedia. As its name suggests, it is an encyclopedia of sorts that outlines all the stunts you have learned. While exploring the world of San Vansterdam, you might come across missions with optional challenges. These often require you to perform a specific type of stunt.

Always remember to refer to the Skatepedia whenever necessary (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

If a certain type slips your mind, just press the down button on the D-Pad and then go to the Skatepedia marked on the left. In here, you will get a recap of everything you have learned. Use it to make sure you skip no challenges and crush the competition.

Ad

7) Make use of the world map

The world scale of San Vansterdam is quite modest. Although it isn't comparable to any MMOs with massive open worlds, it is the verticality that gives a ton of room without having to expand horizontal grounds.

The last tip for Skate is to explore the entire map (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Once you open the map in-game, various missions will show up for you to complete. These tasks can rotate after set periods of time and offer new challenges for players. As you slowly level up and unlock more stuff to do in San Vansterdam, keep an eye out for any opportunity that pops up.

Ad

For more news on skateboarding topics, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.