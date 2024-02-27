7 best Clash of Clans beginner tips and tricks 2024

Since its release over a decade ago, Clash of Clans has been one of the most popular mobile strategy games. This is because of a few factors like easy gameplay controls, satisfying graphics, and strategic unit placement mechanics. Therefore, it is not surprising to see millions still playing Clash of Clans today, with many newcomers joining in the fun every day.

If you are new to Clash of Clans, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll disclose a few tips and tricks that will surely give you a headstart in Clash of Clans.

Here are the 7 best Clash of Clans tips and tricks for brand-new players in 2024

1) Join a Clan

Joining a clan is the best way to learn about the game faster (Image via Google Play Store)

There are plenty of online forums of Clash of Clans on Reddit and Discord, and many members regularly recruit new additions to their clans. You can look for like-minded players on these platforms and join their guild. Clans are basically guilds in Clash of Clans where people donate resources and troops and go to war together.

Keep an eye out for people who are recruiting new members into their clans. Joining a clan is a great way to learn the basics of the game faster and stay competitive with other clan members.

2) Donate and request troops from clan members

Take part in clan wars to boost your experience and collect resources (Image via Google Play Store)

It is a good idea for a newcomer to be part of a clan as it not only allows them to gain resources faster but also donate or request troops from clan members. Follow the social norms of your new clan and regularly donate troops as and when your clan members request them. Also, do not hesitate to ask for additional troops from your fellow team members when you need them the most.

3) Place buildings strategically

Perhaps the most important aspect in Clash of Clans is placing your buildings in the right spot. Always place your Town Hall at the center of your settlement. This way, your opponent has to not only breach the walls but also march forward to your Town Hall.

In addition, always place your Builder’s Hut at the corners of your settlement. This way, even if your opponent manages to destroy your Town Hall, more often than not, time will run out, and you can rebuild your settlement. If your Builder’s Hall is in one of the corners, your opponents likely won't have the time to destroy everything in your village.

4) Keep upgrading walls

Do not underestimate the value of a good defensive wall (Image via Google Play Store)

New players often ignore the importance of walls in Clash of Clans over Buildings. However, walls are your first line of defense in the game and should be taken seriously.

Apart from upgrading the strength of your walls at regular intervals, it is equally important to learn how to place them tactically. Furthermore, it is recommended to go with a two-layer system of walls similar to the ancient city of Jerusalem for a robust defense of your new settlement. Place traps in between the two wall systems to make your settlement an impenetrable fortress.

5) Don’t overspend gems

It is advisable not to spend any of your gems in the very early stages of Clash of Clans. The reason for this is very simple. Later on, you’d have to rely on the Builder Hall, which costs gems to upgrade. Until you have five Builders with you, do not waste the precious gems you’ve collected.

When playing in the lower levels, boosting your army by spending valuable gems to save a few minutes isn’t the wisest tactic. This is because your army will most likely train pretty quickly. Moreover, when you're a beginner in Clash of Clans, buildings upgrade very fast anyway.

6) Rush your Town Hall upgrades

Usually it is advisable for players to complete all Building upgrades before leveling up their Town Hall. However, if you are a new player, then do not hesitate to rush your Town Hall upgrades in Clash of Clans.

Rushing your Town Hall in the early stages is advantageous as you will get exposed to a lot of play styles through these upgrades. It’s a great way to get an overall feel of the game and gain experience faster before settling into one style of play.

7) Don’t ignore daily challenges

Completing daily challenges grants you valuable in-game resources (Image via YouTube/ Clashing Adda)

Knowing what challenge to complete next is a big part of Clash of Clans. The more challenges you complete, the more rewards you earn. This includes gold, valuable gems, Elixir, and more.

As you complete challenges, the quality of rewards also increases. Later down the line, you will also be able to collect magic potions and resource potions for your army by simply completing the challenges.

Following these tips is a surefire way for newcomers to succeed in Clash of Clans. Follow Sportskeeda for more game guides or if you want to stay updated with the latest trends in the gaming world.