7 best female ninjas in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, ranked

In the vast and dynamic realm of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, there are over 130 characters to play with. Ninja prowess is not limited to the male characters as there are female ninjas that rival their male counterparts in strength, ability, and character development.

In this list, we examine the strength, fortitude, and influence of these enduring characters, who have made a lasting impression in both the anime series and the game. Before we get started, you should be aware that the plot here is very important and will determine how strong a character is in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Temar and other female ninjas in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

7) Temari

Temari (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Our Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections list begins with Temari, a ninja known for her mastery of wind-based jutsu. Her tactical prowess and long-range strikes, which she executes with the help of her gigantic fan, make her a formidable opponent on the battlefield.

Temari's ability to control and harness the wind reveals her power and strategic skill. Her presence can be felt throughout the game, whether she is controlling the flow of battle or engaged in one-on-one combat.

6) Hinata

Hinata (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Hinata Hyuga is a heroine whose transformation from a meek and reserved academy student to a fearsome ninja is amazing. Her mastery of the Gentle Fist method, as well as the progression of her Byakugan talents, distinguishes her from the rest.

Hinata's unwavering determination becomes a driving factor in the tale as she becomes a strong force. Her character development and contributions to the ninja community earn her a place among the finest female ninjas.

5) Konan

Konan (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Konan, a member of the enigmatic Akatsuki, appears in the fifth place. Her ability to manipulate paper using origami-based jutsu lends a creative element to her character.

Konan stands out in the Naruto universe for her dexterity and lethal techniques, as well as her tragic history and unwavering loyalty to her allies. With her unique skills and uncompromising ambition, she made an indelible imprint on the series as one of the few female Akatsuki members.

4) Tsunade

Tsunade (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Tsunade, the Fifth Hokage, and one of the Legendary Sannin, takes fourth place. Her enormous power, medical ninjutsu, and ability to call the mighty Katsuyu distinguish her as a natural force.

Tsunade's leadership and resilience, in addition to her combat prowess, make her an iconic figure in the series. Her presence adds greatly to the depth and diversity of the game, making her a trailblazer among female ninjas in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

3) Mei

Mei (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Mei Terumi, the Mizukage of the Mist, holds the third place among the best female ninjas. Her dual nature of water and lava release demonstrates her battle adaptability. Her dynamic attitude and ability to adjust to changing circumstances make her a powerful ninja. Mei contributes to the shifting environment of the ninja world as a leader and a powerhouse.

2) Sakura

Sakura in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Sakura Haruno, a figure whose transformation from a shy academy student to a powerhouse exemplifies the essence of growth and determination, is the runner-up. Her strong power and resilience make her a crucial figure in the Naruto universe, as she has mastered the art of medical ninjutsu and inherited Tsunade's strength.

Sakura's personal development, combined with her unshakable dedication to her colleagues, solidifies her place as a pivotal role in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections's tale.

1) Kaguya

Kaguya (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

At the top of our list is Kaguya Otsutsuki, an old and enormously strong person. Despite her brief participation in the series, she left an indelible impression. Kaguya's god-like skills as the origin of chakra and the mother of Hagoromo and Hamura make her the ultimate female ninja in the Naruto x Boruto series.

Kaguya's role as a trigger for historic events, as well as the sheer magnitude of her powers, establishes her as a force to be reckoned with in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

In conclusion, the top seven female ninjas in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections showcase the diversity and depth of the female characters in the series. As the ninja journey continues, these formidable women leave an enduring legacy, proving that true strength knows no gender.