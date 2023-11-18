Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections tier list - Who are the best ninjas in the game

The selection of formidable ninjas in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is broad and diverse, providing gamers of all ages with a thrilling experience. This game features a cast of over 130 ninjas. The roster comprises of powerful characters spanning decades, each with their own set of powers and strategic prowess to bring to the battlefield.

This post will provide you with the top five ninjas to play in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Obito and other best ninjas in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

5) Obito (Ten-Tails Jinchuriki)

Obito (Ten-Tails Jinchuriki) ranks fifth on our Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Tier List, a character whose presence on the battlefield is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Obito unleashes devastating Tailed Beast attacks and demonstrates mastery over space-time jutsu while harnessing the massive might of the Ten-Tails.

Obito's mix of raw force and strategic savvy gets him a spot in the coveted S-tier. When he takes the stage, opponents must brace themselves for an onslaught that goes beyond the usual, confirming his place as one of the game's top contenders.

4) Madara (Six Paths)

Moving up the list, we come across the tenacious Madara (Six Paths) in fourth place. His manifestation is a testimony to the Six Paths' tremendous power, unleashing awe-inspiring power on the battlefield. Madara demonstrates command of Limbo, a technique that allows him to construct intangible shadow clones that are invisible to human sight.

Madara's adaptability and overwhelming strength, combined with his fearsome Susanoo and Wood Style methods, place him squarely in the S-tier. When he enters the fray, his immense might and strategic skill change the entire fabric of the game.

3) Naruto (Baryon Mode)

Naruto (Baryon Mode) takes third place, a character whose growth pushes the boundaries of his talents to new heights. He transforms into a force of nature on the battlefield after unleashing the destructive force of Baryon Mode. His unrivaled speed and power completely alter the parameters of combat, making him a fearsome foe.

Naruto's ability to absorb chakra and unleash destructive blows places him in the S-tier of the Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Tier List. Opponents must ready themselves for an onslaught that exceeds traditional limitations when he enters Baryon Mode.

2) Sasuke (Boruto)

In second place is the prodigious Sasuke (Boruto), a figure that reflects the progression of his skills as well as the legacy of the Uchiha clan. He smoothly integrates Rinnegan's skills with iconic Sharingan techniques, displaying a degree of expertise that distinguishes him. Sasuke is a dangerous opponent in every battle scenario due to his sword proficiency and lightning-style jutsu.

With strategic brilliance and raw power that marks the peak of ninja excellence, Sasuke (Boruto) seals his spot in the S-tier. When he appears on the battlefield, the outcome is uncertain since his prowess affects the trajectory of the battle.

1) Naruto (Sage of the Six Paths)

The famed ninja who has grown to unfathomable heights of power, Naruto (Sage of the Six Paths), sits at the top of the Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Tier List. He is the game's ultimate powerhouse, holding the Sage of the Six Paths' strong skills.

Naruto's ability in close combat and long-range jutsu is unsurpassed, thanks to his Truth-Seeking Balls and Six Paths Sage Mode. His mere presence on the battlefield can alter the course of any battle, securing his unrivaled place in the S-tier. Naruto (Sage of the Six Paths) is a living tribute to the series' legacy, representing the essence of a real ninja master.

As players navigate the dynamic battles, these top-tier ninjas stand as a testament to the rich and captivating world of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. They ensure an experience that transcends the ordinary and truly captures the essence of ninja excellence.