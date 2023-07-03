NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS reveals new trailer at Anime Expo 2023

As part of Naruto anime's 20th-anniversary celebrations, Bandai Namco Entertainment is set to release a new Naruto game in 2023, titled Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. The studio released a new trailer for the same during their Anime Expo panel, unveiling a new story mode, which included two original characters, Nanashi and Merz.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the latest addition to the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm collection. The latest game is set to have the biggest roster up to date, with new characters fans can play with. In addition, Naruto and Sasuke's story is re-cut and combined with an additional original story.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections releases trailer featuring new original story mode

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new trailer for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. The trailer featured the game's story mode that introduced fans to two new original characters, Nananshi and Merz.

Nanashi was the guide character from the hit online game called Ninja Heroes. Meanwhile, Merz is an original character created for the game. He is hell-bent on war and wants to bring forth the Fifth Great Ninja War upon the world. While not a lot has been revealed about the character, it seems evident that he has the same principles as Akatsuki leader Pain had at one time.

Nanashi and Merz as seen in the game's trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

In addition, the trailer shows a Mangekyo Sharingan appearing on the moon, meaning that someone might be attempting to do a large-scale jutsu. At the same time, the ninjas seem to have thrown themselves into battle.

While Boruto and his generation of shinobi prepare for war, Naruto and Sasuke seemingly clash again. However, it seems like someone has taken control of Naruto, forcing him to fight his friend.

Additional details about the game

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the game's trailer (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be released in 2023 and will be available to play in both English and Japanese audio. The game will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

In addition to the 124 characters that were included in the previous games, the latest installment is set to include two new playable shinobis, the sons of the Sage of the Six Paths, Ashura and Indra. In addition, the game will also include Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage).

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes