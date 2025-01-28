7 best hack and slash games to play in 2025

Hack and slash games were a popular genre in the 2000s; however, the genre saw some fall in popularity after the soulsborne/souls-like genre took off. That said, the former is witnessing a resurgence owing to a myriad of new releases bringing the high-octane, action-focused experience back on the menu, ranging from semi-open-world titles to roguelites.

This article lists the seven best hack and slash games you can play in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinion.

7 amazing hack and slash games you can play in 2025

1) Devil May Cry 5

A still from Devil May Cry 5 (Image via Capcom)

Devil May Cry 5 is the latest mainline instalment in the long-running franchise and is considered by many to be the best. 5 polishes the series' fast-paced and complex combat system that encourages skill expression by asking players to decimate their enemies in the most stylish way possible. Engage in combat through three distinct characters, each with an extensive and satisfying movekit.

Devil May Cry 5 is one of the best linear, fast-paced hack and slash games with some of the most complex combat systems.

2) Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

A still from Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Image via THQ Nordic)

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is the first entry in the prominent action-adventure franchise. It features a zone-based semi-open-world map filled with loot and puzzles akin to the Legend of Zelda series, while its melee-focused gameplay takes inspiration from the old God of War games. You'll primarily be damaging enemies with the Chaoseater while using a variety of secondary weapons.

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition is one of the best zone-based hack and slash games with dark-fantastical lore.

3) Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

A still from Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is the recently released remaster of the incredible Ninja Gaiden 2 title. The title renders the high-octane Ninja Gaiden entry in Unreal Engine 5, making it one of the best ways to experience the original game. 2 Black has a myriad of weapons you can use to desecrate enemies, ranging from the Dragon Sword to the large Eclipse Scythe.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is one of the best hack-and-slash games. Its high-skill floor encourages constant movement.

4) Stellar Blade

A still from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade was the recent action-adventure title developed by Shift-Up. It features one of the best melee-based combat systems akin to Devil May Cry 5 mixed with some Dark Souls elements. Mix around light and heavy attacks to maximize offense, while dodging and parrying the enemy attacks to conquer the various Naytibas.

Stellar Blade is one of the best hack and slash games in recent times, with a linear campaign that features one of the best sword-based combat.

5) Bayonetta

A still from Bayonetta (Image via SEGA)

After Hideki Kamiya developed the first Devil May Cry, he would later go on to develop another incredible fast-paced, action-adventure title called Bayonetta. The game features one of the best close-quarters combat systems that merges melee weapons and guns. It features a variety of melee and ranged weapons, allowing for unique build variety that players can actively swap between.

For players wanting hack and slash games with a unique setting and a combat system with a high skill ceiling, this title is a great pick.

6) Hades

A still from Hades (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades is a mythological title from Supergiant Games. The title is a roguelite action-adventure game that focuses on the son of Hades, Zagreus, trying to escape the Underworld. The isometric view provides a wide field of view, allowing you a constant knowledge of your surroundings. The game features a massive variety of weapons, which can be upgraded by unlocking their various aspects.

Hades is one of the best roguelite hack and slash games released in recent times.

7) Dynasty Warriors Origins

A still from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Origins is the latest entry into the notable Dynasty Warriors franchise. The title shifts focus into a more narrative-driven experience, putting you in the shoes of an amnesiac protagonist. You can wield ten distinct weapons to fulfil the series' 1 vs. 1000s fantasy. The game also features some strategic and tactical elements.

Origins is one of the best hack and slash games for players who want an action-adventure title with some strategic elements.

