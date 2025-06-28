7 Days to Die: All biome badges and how to unlock them

7 Days to Die has released a brand-new update, and the latest patch brings forth a ton of new additions to the game. First and foremost, we have a variety of new biomes with different levels of severity. You start the game in the Pine Forest, and as you make your way through the different zones, the degree of pain you have to endure becomes more treacherous by the minute.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the different Biome Badges that have been released with the latest 7 Days to Die update, and how you can unlock them.

How to unlock new Biome Badges in 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die has always featured quite a vast explorable map; however, there were never any elemental threats that players needed to be wary of. The latest 2.0 update for the title, however, has implemented quite a few of these weather effects, all of which take quite a toll on your health and survivability.

You need access to consumables, and a lot of them, if you are planning to survive these biomes and unlock all the Biome Badges that have been released with this update.

Without further ado, let's focus on all the new Biome Badges in 7 Days to Die:

Every new biome and its effects

Here's a list of the different biomes you can now access in the game, and the elemental and weather effects you'll have to endure within them:

The Pine Forest: This is going to be the starting biome and it will feature no hazards

The Burnt Forest: Here, players must combat the hot embers & thick black smoke

The Desert: Your main priority is to overcome and survive against the treacherous heat

The Snow: In this biome, the wind chill is going to be your worst enemy

The Wasteland: This biome features hazardous radiation

Now, each biome has its own unique badge, and if you want to unlock it, you have to complete the following challenges in the game:

Wearing specific armor or obtaining the previous biome’s badge

Harvesting biome-specific resources

Crafting remedies to increase your hazard resistance

Mining biome-specific resources

Killing biome-specific enemies

Looting in the biome

Spending a specific amount of time in each biome

Once you successfully complete all seven challenges in each of these biomes, you will unlock the respective Biome Badges for the same.

One of the best ways to improve your survivability is to consume smoothies. There are biome-specific smoothies that you can craft and consume, and they will temporarily provide you with health buffs that help combat the environmental damage caused in the area. It's going to help you quickly complete all seven challenges and proceed to your next destination.

That's everything that you need to know about unlocking the new Biome Badges in 7 Days to Die. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Gaming section.

