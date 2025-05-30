7 tips to keep in mind before playing Tinkerlands

Tinkerlands is an open-world survival craft sandbox where you must fight, explore, and survive on unexplored islands. The game offers co-op support, allowing you to team up with a party of four players or embark on a solo adventure.

It emphasizes building mechanics, enabling you to create your city by inviting random NPCs to open shops and offer quests. If you feel bored, you can engage in relaxing activities like farming, fishing, and cooking, which create a perfect balance for your survival adventures.

With that said, this article tells players about seven tips to keep in mind before playing Tinkerlands.

Tinkerlands beginner tips to get you started

Here's the list of the best beginner tips that you must keep in mind before playing Tinkerlands:

1) Understanding the basics

Quests in Tinkerlands (Image via HypeTrain Digital)

There is no introduction or tutorial in Tinkrlands, meaning that players have to try and figure out the game by themselves. The list includes important mechanics like crafting equipment, gathering materials, and building structures in the shelter.

Following the directions and completing the tutorial quests will allow you to have a smooth playthrough and will reward you with the Welcome to Tinkerlands achievement.

2) Picking the right difficulty

Choosing difficulty in Tinkerlands (Image via HypeTrain Digital)

There are three diffiulty levels in Tinkerlands: Explorer, Adventurer and Survivor. If you are new to the game, then it's recommended to start your journey on the Explorer difficulty. Enemies in Explorer have reduced HP, speed, and damage, making them ideal for novice players.

Adventure is the medium difficulty, and Survivor is the hardest difficulty. Choose a level that suits your playstyle and experience.

3) Preparing for combat

Combat in Tinkerlands (Image via HypeTrain Digital)

Combat is an essential mechanic in Tinkerlands. You can fight up to 10 bosses in the game, along with various types of enemies. The first step is to craft basic weapons, such as a sword that can be used to defeat mobs. Defeating enemies allows you to collect loot.

The game also features magic effects that can ignite enemies or provide boosts. Melee and ranged weapons are most effective against low-level opponents, while magic spells like Gold Staff and bubble spell are ideal for boss fights.

4) Gathering resources

Working table in Tinkerlands (Image via HypeTrain Digital)

Resources are scarce in Tinkerlands, and you should focus on gathering them during the early game. Collect essential ones like wood, leaves, and stone from the main island to craft tools like an axe or pickaxe. These are easy to find and can be picked from the starting area of the map.

You can use these resources to craft a working table that will allow you to create advanced equipment. Another important tip is to set up your base near key resources, which will help to expand your settlement.

5) Focus on crafting and upgrades

Recipes in Tinkerlands (Image via HypeTrain Digital)

You can craft over 2,000 items, including tools and gear, by collecting resources in Tinkerlands. You can defeat bosses to obtain rare materials like jungle green crystals. These green crystals can be used to upgrade the anchor weapon near the ship, which is among the best weapons in the game.

Check the crafting menu for new recipes that unlock as you acquire a new resource or specific station. Exploring new biomes will help you gather loot, as each area in the game features unique resources.

6) Build a shelter

Shelter in Tinkerlands (Image via HypeTrain Digital)

Building a shelter in Tinkerlands will help you to survive, especially if you are new. You can start by collecting basic resources like wood and stone on the main island from the Grasslands biome. Craft a basic axe and make a basic structure with walls, roof, and a door by using the crafting table.

The shelter will save you from enemies, as they can get pretty hostile during the nighttime. Lastly, place a bed in your shelter as it can be used as a spawn point if you die, ultimately helping you to save your progress.

7) Explore with caution

Grasslands biome in Tinkerlands (Image via HypeTrain Digital)

You must remain vigilant during your exploration in Tinkerlands. After starting the playthrough, you should stay near the main island in the Grasslands biome, as it harbors low-level enemies and an overall forgiving environment with ample resources like food and materials.

You can craft a torch from wood and fuel and use it in dark places or caves where light is absent. Double-check your health and inventory space before leaving the shelter, and always carry supplies like food or potions, as they can restore both values.

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

