All Wolf Statue locations in Doom: The Dark Ages and where to find them

Knowing about all the Wolf Statue locations in Doom: The Dark Ages will reward players with special items. The Wolf Statues are hidden in different chapters in the Dark Ages campaign and can be destroyed to obtain treasures. Gamers can also complete the Hunter mission challenge after killing all the Wolf Statues in the game.

Ad

This article reveals all the Wolf Statue locations in Doom: The Dark Ages and where to find them.

Doom The Dark Ages: All Wolf Statue locations

The Wolf Statues are scattered in four separate chapters in Doom: The Dark Ages. Players have to find each of them and destroy them with their Shield Saw to get a specific treasure. Here are all the levels and their corresponding Wolf Statue locations:

Ad

Trending

1) Chapter 6: The Siege Part 1

Chapter 6: The Siege Part 1 Wolf Statue locations (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Finding the Wolf Statues in The Siege Part 1 in Doom: The Dark Ages is pretty straightforward. This serves as the introduction of The Wolf Statues, which is also the level where players find the Artillery Cannons in the game. Here are the areas where the Statues are located:

Ad

The first Wolf Statue can be found on a small ledge, which can be spotted coming down the ramp from the wolf effigies. The second statue is found behind and under the wolf effigy ledge, close to the wall. The third statue can be found by heading left from the second statue in a small boot-shaped area. It is hidden behind a large rock and a few barrels.

You'll be rewarded with a Ruby by destroying all statues in The Siege Part 1.

Ad

Also read: How to unlock Doom Slayer Verdant skin in Doom: The Dark Ages

2) Chapter 9: The Ancestral Forge

Chapter 9: The Ancestral Forge Wolf Statue locations (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

There are three Wolf Statues in the Ancestral Forge. Unfortunately, finding them could be difficult as they are far apart from each other. You'll also get a Wraithstone for destroying these statues. Here's how you can find them in the game:

Ad

The first Wolf Statue can be found on a ledge above the wolf effigies. To get to the second statue, you have to clear the area by killing demons, as it's a reward for a combat encounter. You must unlock the secret mission key to get the third Wolf Statue. After getting the key, head back to the beginning of the mission and crack the gate, which will unlock the path to the statue.

Ad

Also read: How to get Prince St Pizza Ranger Doom Slayer skin in Doom The Dark Ages

3) Chapter 16: The Kar'Thul Marshes

All Wolf Statue locations in The Kar'Thul Marshes (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

There are five Wolf Statues in Chapter 16: The Kar'Thul Marshes. These statues are bound to the Hunter secret challenge alone. Here's how you can find them:

Ad

The first statue can be found at the beginning of the level, at a dead end on the cliff edge. The second statue is located on the right side of the Shrine, down a tunnel. The third statue is surrounded by tentacles in a marshy area. To get the fourth statue, climb down the cliff looking down into the void. The final statue is located down a tunnel near the central shrine.

Ad

You'll get a Wraithstone after destroying the aforementioned Wraith Statues.

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error: Possible fixes, reasons

4) Chapter 20: Resurrection

All Wolf Statue locations in Chapter 20: Resurrection (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Chapter 20: Resurrection features the final set of Wolf Statue locations in Doom: The Dark Ages. This level features four statues and rewards the players with a Wraithstone.

Ad

The first statue is located in the chamber beside the wolf effigies, behind a circle of cultists. The second statue can be found on the top of the map's boundary, just above a fat stack of gold. The third statue is in an underground trench, concealed by a bridge. The final statue is on the edge of a cliff between two pieces of debris.

Also read: All Ruby locations in Doom The Dark Ages and where to find them

Ad

That cover's our guide for all Wolf Statue locations in Doom: The Dark Ages.

Here are some more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.