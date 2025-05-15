Doom The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error: Possible fixes, reasons

Doom The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error is something many players are facing. The Twitch drop event commenced on June 13, 2025, where viewers could tune in to watch their favorite streamers play the game on the Twitch platform. The event also featured rewards such as the Guardian Doom Slayer skin and Slayers Club shield. However, an error caused the rewards not to appear in the game inventory, leaving the gamers dismayed.
This article explains possible fixes and reasons for the Doom: The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error.
Possible fixes for the Doom The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error
Here are some possible fixes for Doom The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error:
The developers at Bethesda and Twitch have yet to reveal the cause of the Doom: The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error. According to several reports on Steam and other community forums, the error occurs when players claim the rewards but can't find the items after logging into the game.
Some players have also reported that their drops are locked even after watching the stream for the required duration. The error could also occur due to server issues, as a high number of individuals are trying to get the drops in the game. Another potential reason for the Twitch Drops error could be due to an account sync issue with your Bethesda and Twitch accounts.
Potential fixes for the Doom: The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error
1) Check if your Twitch account is linked to your Bethesda account
Twitch mentions that to receive drop rewards, your Twitch ID must be linked to your game account. If it's liked, then head to the Bethesda support forum and select Doom: The Dark Ages, and then to the account section to resolve the query.
2) Change your watch platform
If you are watching the stream on your browser, then you can try and clear the browser cache. You can also switch browsers and watch on recommended ones like Chrome or Firefox. If the issue persists, then you can try logging in to the Twitch mobile app.
3) Check for updates
The Doom The Dark Ages Twitch drops not working error could happen due to a bug in your Twitch mobile app. To fix this, you can reinstall the app or check for updates on the App Store or the Google Play Store.
It is important to note that the developers at Bethesda are working to fix the issues on their end. If you are still facing the Doom: The Dark Ages Twitch drops error, then you can contact Bethesda support and wait for the required duration for the officials to assist.
