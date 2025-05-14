How to unlock Doom Slayer Verdant skin in Doom: The Dark Ages

The new Doom Slayer Verdant skin in Doom: The Dark Ages is an exclusive in-game cosmetic, obtainable as an Nvidia GeForce reward. In The Dark Ages, the Slayer dons a gnarly-looking medieval armor that features a cape and spiked shoulder plates. While the base skin is solid, the game allows players to customize the look of their character with skins that can be unlocked by progressing through the campaign.
However, if you want to skip the grind but still want a decent cosmetic, you can try getting the Doom Slayer Verdant skin in Doom: The Dark Ages. This article will tell you how.
How to get the Doom Slayer Verdant skin in Doom: The Dark Ages
The Doom Slayer Verdant skin is a part of a collaboration between Doom: The Dark Ages and Nvidia GeForce. Here's how you can get this skin in the game:
- Create an Nvidia account or head to the Nvidia account portal and check if you're enrolled with GeForce rewards.
- Download and install the Nvidia app on your device.
- Open the app and click the button at the top right of the screen to log in with your Nvidia account.
- Head to the Redeem section on the left panel.
- Click on DOOM: The Dark Ages GeForce Reward.
- Head to Bethesda.net and log in via the button on the top right corner of the screen, and create an account if you don't have one.
- Once signed in, click on your profile on the website and then select the Redeem Code option.
- Enter the code that you received from the Nvidia app.
- Open your game launcher and then open Doom: The Dark Ages.
- Log in with your Bethesda.net credentials.
- You will find the Doom Slayer Verdant skin added to your inventory. It can now be equipped in the game.
The Doom Slayer Verdant skin in Doom: The Dark Ages is available for all platforms, meaning that console players, too, can use it on their Xbox and PS5 machines. However, your Bethesda account must be linked to the corresponding devices.
Also note that this special promotion is scheduled to end on June 14, 2025. After this, you will no longer be able to claim the skin.
Also read: How to get Prince St Pizza Ranger Doom Slayer skin in Doom The Dark Ages
This concludes our guide to getting the Doom Slayer Verdant skin in Doom: The Dark Ages.
