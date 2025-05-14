10 best tips for beginners in Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages is a sequel to Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal. An engaging action FPS, it presents a cinematic story that depicts the struggle between humans and demons in a war-torn world.
Just like the previous games, Dark Ages facilitates the push-forward combat approach that allows players to aggressively ambush enemies with a variety of weapons like shotguns, gauss cannon, and shield saw. The game follows this approach as ammo and supplies are limited, and the best way to get them is to kill opponents.
With that said, this article brings the best tips that beginners can use in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.
Best beginner tips for Doom: The Dark Ages
Here are the best tips for beginners in Doom: The Dark Ages.
1) Remain in motion
Doom: The Dark Ages rewards traversal; you should utilize your surroundings and keep moving at all times. Monkey bars and jump pads are some elements that can be combined with the double jump and dash to maintain fluid movement. Traversal is not only important for combat, but staying alive as well, because the ammo and other supplies are limited, which prompts players to be crafty with their weapons.
2) Take time to analyze the map
While it feels boring to stop the aggressive killing spree, understanding that Slayer is not invincible and relies on supplies for further expeditions is imperative. Taking note of map locations will help you to have a proper progression.
The secret locations are only marked on the map if the Slayer is within range. However, it's up to you to find them, as the game doesn't tell us how to get to them.
3) Use the Shield Saw
The Shield Saw is a hybrid shield that allows the Doom Slayer to defend against attacks. It acts as a saw with rotating blades that can tear through enemies. Blocking is a mechanic you'll be using repeatedly during the game. While strafing helps to avoid attacks, blocking could save you from game-ending blows.
You can raise your shield while moving and use it for parrying and shield throws, which allows for ranged attacks.
4) Using Life Sigils and checkpoints
Life Sigils and checkpoints save have different uses despite their similarities. Checkpoints are available frequently and automatically record your progress, but you can't use them to revive yourself in the middle of the fight. This means you have to die to fight the enemies again.
The Life Sigils serve a different purpose as they allow you to recover mid-battle, helping you to maintain progress. However, you can only carry a maximum of three Life Sigils, so use them wisely.
5) Don't let the enemies get behind you
In Doom: The Dark Ages, fighting a horde of demons could be overwhelming, especially when you are in an enclosed space. Strafing helps you avoid AOE attacks and allows you to keep enemies in your field of view. The mechanic is pivotal for countering and swiftly gunning down demons, and helps to see attacks that are directed your way. You can parry or block these moves with your shield.
6) Use melee to get ammo
Ammo is a crucial resource in Doom: The Dark Ages, and you will be short of it during your playthrough. Running out of ammo mid-gameplay will lead to a humiliating defeat, so it's best to melee enemies as often as possible.
Whenever you hit demons with a melee weapon, they will drop ammo for your guns. You can collect the drops to replenish your supplies, so make sure to deliver a melee blow between gunfights.
7) Collect in-game currencies
Gold is a rare in-game currency in Doom: The Dark Ages that is used for weapon and shield upgrades. You can exchange this currency at the Sentinel Shrine for upgrades and tweaks. There is an ample amount of gold in each chapter.
The game also features other types of rare currencies, such as Wraithstones and Rubies, which are hard to find.
8) Hit enemies to heal the Slayer
Killing enemies is the best way to get constant heals in Doom: The Dark Ages. While healing items spawn on the ground, the fast-paced nature of the game makes it difficult to search for them mid-battle. The game constantly forces enemies your way, allowing you to kill them and earn supplies. The stronger foes drop items such as health and armor fragments, which will allow you to heal and continue the fight.
9) Understanding mission challenges
You can start completing in-game challenges after the fourth chapter of Doom: The Dark Ages. Completing them will reward you with items like Gold. You can access these missions from the challenges tab and pin them to get a progress counter on the left side of your screen.
This will allow you to check the mission progress with ease. You might not be able to complete all the challenges in a single playthrough, but the progress is saved, so you can return to the stage to finish the mission.
10) Eliminating armored enemies
Most opponents in the later chapters will don heavy armor, making them tanky and hard to kill. Shooting the armor will break it, but this will require some time and a lot of bullets. When you do come across an armored enemy, try fighting from range and shoot them until their armor starts glowing.
Once that happens, destroy it by using the Shield throw. You can also use Flail and Shotgun; these heavy-hitting weapons can eliminate enemies with ease, even if they are armored.
