Best graphics settings for Doom The Dark Ages on Xbox Series X|S

Doom The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025, on different platforms, including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The shooter is expected to be very enjoyable on a console format with a controller, thanks to some of its mechanics.

Ad

The Series X can run games in 4K resolution, so with some optimization, you can have an immersive experience. While it can handle up to 1440p, the Series S is a slightly less powerful console. Thus, optimization would go a long way in giving you higher performance.

This article lists the best settings for the new Doom title on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Xbox Series X

Doom The Dark Ages looks incredible on the Xbox Series X (Image via Bethesda)

The Xbox Series X can handle higher settings without facing any performance issues, thanks to its high-end hardware. We've set a higher 120-degree Field of View and also turned on Chromatic Aberration and Depth of Field. This will add a layer of realism and greater depth to the gameplay.

Ad

Trending

Motion Blur has also been turned on and set to High mode, which makes the game a lot more immersive.

Here are the best settings for the game on the Xbox Series X:

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Sharpening: 1.50

Display Calibration

HDR Calibration: As per preference (Works only if you have an HDR monitor)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: On

On Motion Blur Amount: High

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Off Intensity: 75% (Greyed out)

Ad

Also read: When does Doom The Dark Ages release on Xbox Game Pass?

Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Xbox Series S

The new Doom title runs smoothly on the Xbox Series S (Image via Bethesda)

Due to comparatively less powerful hardware, the Xbox Series S could face some issues if you use max settings. Thus, we've reduced the Field of View and turned off parameters like Chromatic Aberration, Depth of Field, and most importantly, Motion Blur. These settings greatly affect performance, and it would be best to refrain from using them to get better framerates.

Ad

Here are the best settings for the game on the Xbox Series S:

Video

Field of View: 90

90 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.50

Display Calibration

HDR Calibration: As per preference (Works only if you have an HDR monitor)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Off Intensity: 75% (Greyed out)

The settings for Xbox consoles are quite limited, so you're left with a rather small set of parameters you can modify. With the settings listed above, you can expect stable framerates and performance in The Dark Ages.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More