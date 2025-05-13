When does Doom The Dark Ages release on Xbox Game Pass?

Doom The Dark Ages will be released on Xbox Game Pass on May 15, 2025. The game will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one of its release. However, it will only be available to subscribers of the PC Game Pass and the Game Pass Ultimate.
Fans can play Doom The Dark Ages before day 1 release on Xbox Game Pass
As mentioned, the official release date of Doom The Dark Ages is May 15, 2025. This applies to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.
The title will be available on Game Pass from day one, giving subscribers instant access to play. However, fans can play it even earlier by purchasing either the Premium Edition or the Collector’s Bundle. These versions allow players to start experiencing the game on May 13, 2025.
The two-day head start can help players cover some ground in Doom The Dark Ages. With over 20 chapters, each featuring challenging missions, getting an early start could make a difference.
Throughout the game, players will encounter numerous collectibles and secret locations. These items can make you richer and allow you to purchase important upgrades for your weapons.
Doom The Dark Ages promises to deliver a visceral experience and engaging gameplay that always keeps you on your toes. Expect innovative mechanics, a deeply immersive lore, and well-developed characters, alongside the Doom Slayer, the legendary main protagonist.
