When does Doom The Dark Ages release on Xbox Game Pass?

Doom The Dark Ages will be released on Xbox Game Pass on May 15, 2025. The game will be on Xbox Game Pass on day one of its release. However, it will only be available to subscribers of the PC Game Pass and the Game Pass Ultimate.

This article goes over the details of Doom The Dark Ages' release on Xbox Game Pass.

Also Read: All missions in Doom: The Dark Ages campaign

Trending

Fans can play Doom The Dark Ages before day 1 release on Xbox Game Pass

As mentioned, the official release date of Doom The Dark Ages is May 15, 2025. This applies to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.

Doom Slayer key art (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The title will be available on Game Pass from day one, giving subscribers instant access to play. However, fans can play it even earlier by purchasing either the Premium Edition or the Collector’s Bundle. These versions allow players to start experiencing the game on May 13, 2025.

The two-day head start can help players cover some ground in Doom The Dark Ages. With over 20 chapters, each featuring challenging missions, getting an early start could make a difference.

Also Read: How to unlock Ancestral Forge Wraithstone in Doom: The Dark Ages

Throughout the game, players will encounter numerous collectibles and secret locations. These items can make you richer and allow you to purchase important upgrades for your weapons.

Doom The Dark Ages promises to deliver a visceral experience and engaging gameplay that always keeps you on your toes. Expect innovative mechanics, a deeply immersive lore, and well-developed characters, alongside the Doom Slayer, the legendary main protagonist.

Read more Doom-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.